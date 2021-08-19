Columbus, OH

Football: ‘I’m here to be a team player’: Gee Scott Jr. embracing move to tight end

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPLnr_0bVqE1HX00
Ohio State then-freshman tight end Gee Scott Jr. (13) warms up before the Ohio State-Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Throughout all four years of high school and his freshman year of college, Gee Scott Jr. had known one position: wide receiver.

That was until five-time NFL All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman suggested he make the move to tight end. Arriving in Columbus as a larger receiver in terms of size, Scott said Sherman saw some untapped potential for him at the tight end position.

“I see an opportunity for myself. It’s somewhere where I can grow. I think my ceiling as a tight end is a lot higher than my ceiling as a receiver,” Scott said. “I took his words and I appreciate him giving me that idea.”

Having played wide receiver for much of his football career, the sophomore tight end had the receiving and route-running aspects of his new position down prior to his move. But Scott said he had much to learn in terms of blocking — the primary factor of playing tight end at Ohio State.

Although Scott had to put extra focus on one of football’s less glamorous aspects in the offseason, he said he’s enjoyed the transition to becoming more of a blocker.

“My first time going to block somebody, I’m like, ‘Wow, I love this. I want to put my face on somebody else,’” Scott said. “It was just something I enjoy doing and I’m happy about the transition. I’m excited to see where it goes.”

Although Scott’s 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame may be considered undersized for a tight end, offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson said Scott still plays strong, despite a lack in size.

“If we put a bench out here and started benching he’ll be maybe the strongest tight end we got, as far as bench,” Wilson said. “He still plays with speed and momentum. He’s really probably 6-foot-3-ish, not a 6-foot-5 guy, but he’s thick enough to be a tight end. Everybody’s a little bit different.”

Senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert said he noticed Scott buy into the tight end mentality early in the transition process.

Praising Scott’s mentality and work ethic, Ruckert called him “the perfect guy” to make the transition from wide receiver to tight end.

“His mental approach to the change has been outstanding. He really wants to do it, he wants to be great at it,” Ruckert said. “He fits the mold of what it has to be to be a tight end here. I think the biggest thing is the mental aspect of it and the want to because at the end of the day, you can be as strong as you can, you can lift the most weight, but the weights don’t hit back, players do. So, you have to be a ballplayer and show that you want to do it. He’s showing that he can. He’s not scared. He’s not shying away from it.”

In the final two years of his high school career, Scott hauled in 128 receptions for 2,208 yards and 21 touchdowns while helping Eastside Catholic High School to back-to-back Washington state titles.

Despite serving as a focal point in the Eastside Catholic offense, Scott is primed to receive much less time with the ball in his hands in the Ohio State offense.

Since 2000, only one Ohio State tight end has had 30 or more receptions in a single season — with Ben Hartsock being the lone guy with 33 in 2003.

Despite a potential lack of touches, Scott said his focus remains on helping the team in any way that he can.

“I’m here to be a team player. If everything I did was for personal benefit or for something for me, not only would I not get too far in football, I probably wouldn’t get too far in life,” Scott said. “So I’m here making a decision that I want to be the best player possible, whether that’s receiving the ball or being a hell of a blocker. So, I’m here to do that and be the best at it.”

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_897e00ff446bdb3159d30a3824235357.blob

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
127 followers
Loading

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

Football: ‘Teammates are making each other better’: Running backs sharpen through competition

Ohio State then-sophomore running back Master Teague III (33) rushes the ball down the field during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.Read full story
Ohio State

What happens if Buckeyes do not comply with Ohio State’s vaccine requirement?

Students, faculty and staff who do not receive the shot by the Oct. 15 deadline will face negative repercussions including prohibition from on-campus activities and the confiscation of electronic resources for faculty and staff. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.Read full story
17 comments
Columbus, OH

‘Easton Unplugged’ concert series offers relaxed atmosphere into the fall

The summer concerts take place on The Yard, the common green space area with a built-in stage in Easton’s newest district, every Thursday from 6-9 p.m., Chief Executive of Easton Jennifer Peterson said. Photo credit: Chloe McGowan.Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State student leaders express support of COVID-19 vaccine requirement

Ohio State leaders express their support for the university’s vaccine requirement, stating that it is for the betterment of the Buckeye community. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.Read full story
Columbus, OH

WonderBus Music Festival brings mental health support and resources to fans

WonderBus will kick off this weekend and will offer 50 percent off of tickets for college students who are vaccinated or receive an on-site vaccine. Credit: Courtesy of Liz Lane.Read full story
Ohio State

Football: ‘Two different people:’ How captain status shows Harrison’s growth

Ohio State junior defensive end Zach Harrison has been named one of the captains of the Buckeyes for the 2021 season. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Standing outside of Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson had good news to share.Read full story
Ohio State

Wrestling: Ohio State announces non-conference schedule for 2021-22 season

Ohio State then-sophomore Sammy Sasso ties up his opponent during the Ohio State-Rutgers match on Jan. 24. Ohio State won 19-14. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. After a season in which it competed solely against the Big Ten, the Ohio State wrestling team has announced its non-conference schedule for the 2021-2022 season.Read full story
Ohio State

Football: ‘Bought in:’ Ransom ready after breakout freshman season

Ohio State sophomore safety Lathan Ransom (12) hits a sled during practice. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Athletics. In the summer of 2020, Lathan Ransom made the 1,800-mile trek from Tucson, Arizona, to Columbus to finally join the Buckeyes.Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus gender-neutral clothing line to launch new collection

OLLY AWAKE’s new collection, Healing and Structure, is set to launch at the end of September, K Terry Smith, founder of OLLY AWAKE, said. Photo credit: courtesy of K Terry Smith.Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

Lincoln Theatre kicks off new Black poetry series

Spoken word artist Shameaca Moore was among the line-up of local Black artists that performed at Native Tongues: We Speak, Tripp Fontane, host of Native Tongues, said. Photo credit: courtesy of the Lincoln Theatre.Read full story
2 comments

Big Ten joins Pac-12, ACC in conference alliance

The Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC announced Tuesday that they will work closely to collaborate on the future of college athletics and will form a scheduling alliance. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.Read full story

Campus-area DJs excited to have students back on the dance floor

DJs at the outdoor patio at Midway on High. Credit: Courtesy of Alex Davessar. As pandemic restrictions become more flexible, college students aren’t the only ones excited to get back to their nights out.Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State to require COVID-19 vaccination, first dose by Oct. 15

University President Kristina M. Johnson announced in a universitywide email Tuesday that Ohio State will require the first dose of a vaccine for all students, faculty and staff by Oct. 15. Credit: Owen Milnes | Lantern File Photo.Read full story
Ohio State

Student Farm prepares for record-setting harvest

Six employees of the Ohio State Student Farm show off their produce. Credit: Courtesy of Connor Nagy. The Adirondack Blue is an eye-catching potato variety with blue flesh and purple skin, which brings a unique color to any dish.Read full story
Columbus, OH

#BeKind walls around campus welcome students home

#BeKind Instagram Walls can be found on various dorms across campus. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. Brutus Buckeye, dandelions and candy hearts all have one thing in common: They can be spotted in community-designed murals across campus.Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Holtmann expects Liddell to ‘play exclusively’ at power forward in 2021-22

Ohio State then-sophomore forward E.J. Liddell (32) dunks the ball during the Ohio State-Purdue Big 10 Tournament game on March 12. Ohio State won 87-78. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Ohio State journeys to Pro Football Hall of Fame, learn history of the game

The Ohio State Buckeyes hold up an “O” while singing Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State spring game on April 17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. As the Buckeyes battled through their third week of preseason camp, head coach Ryan Day wrangled the team together for a road trip to football paradise.Read full story

‘Picturing Black History’ showcases untold perspectives of Black history

Picturing Black History’ pairs Getty Images’ archives with historical analysis to educate the public on important moments and forgotten figures in Black history. Credit: Courtesy of Bob Ahern/Getty Images.Read full story
5 comments
Columbus, OH

Wexner Center for the Arts boasts packed schedule for fall semester

“Zola” was a film inspired by a viral Twitter thread by Aziah “Zola” King. Credit: Courtesy of A24. The Wexner Center for the Arts is making the transition back to in-person events with a fall schedule filled with new art and events for everyone.Read full story
1 comments

Robot delivery service rolls onto campus

The university has partnered with Grubhub and Yandex, an autonomous vehicle developer, to roll out contactless food delivery on campus from select dining services. Credit: Tom Hanks | Lantern Reporter.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy