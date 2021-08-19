Football: ‘I’m here to be a team player’: Gee Scott Jr. embracing move to tight end

Ohio State then-freshman tight end Gee Scott Jr. (13) warms up before the Ohio State-Alabama National Championship Game. Alabama won 52-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Throughout all four years of high school and his freshman year of college, Gee Scott Jr. had known one position: wide receiver.

That was until five-time NFL All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman suggested he make the move to tight end. Arriving in Columbus as a larger receiver in terms of size, Scott said Sherman saw some untapped potential for him at the tight end position.

“I see an opportunity for myself. It’s somewhere where I can grow. I think my ceiling as a tight end is a lot higher than my ceiling as a receiver,” Scott said. “I took his words and I appreciate him giving me that idea.”

Having played wide receiver for much of his football career, the sophomore tight end had the receiving and route-running aspects of his new position down prior to his move. But Scott said he had much to learn in terms of blocking — the primary factor of playing tight end at Ohio State.

Although Scott had to put extra focus on one of football’s less glamorous aspects in the offseason, he said he’s enjoyed the transition to becoming more of a blocker.

“My first time going to block somebody, I’m like, ‘Wow, I love this. I want to put my face on somebody else,’” Scott said. “It was just something I enjoy doing and I’m happy about the transition. I’m excited to see where it goes.”

Although Scott’s 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame may be considered undersized for a tight end, offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson said Scott still plays strong, despite a lack in size.

“If we put a bench out here and started benching he’ll be maybe the strongest tight end we got, as far as bench,” Wilson said. “He still plays with speed and momentum. He’s really probably 6-foot-3-ish, not a 6-foot-5 guy, but he’s thick enough to be a tight end. Everybody’s a little bit different.”

Senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert said he noticed Scott buy into the tight end mentality early in the transition process.

Praising Scott’s mentality and work ethic, Ruckert called him “the perfect guy” to make the transition from wide receiver to tight end.

“His mental approach to the change has been outstanding. He really wants to do it, he wants to be great at it,” Ruckert said. “He fits the mold of what it has to be to be a tight end here. I think the biggest thing is the mental aspect of it and the want to because at the end of the day, you can be as strong as you can, you can lift the most weight, but the weights don’t hit back, players do. So, you have to be a ballplayer and show that you want to do it. He’s showing that he can. He’s not scared. He’s not shying away from it.”

In the final two years of his high school career, Scott hauled in 128 receptions for 2,208 yards and 21 touchdowns while helping Eastside Catholic High School to back-to-back Washington state titles.

Despite serving as a focal point in the Eastside Catholic offense, Scott is primed to receive much less time with the ball in his hands in the Ohio State offense.

Since 2000, only one Ohio State tight end has had 30 or more receptions in a single season — with Ben Hartsock being the lone guy with 33 in 2003.

Despite a potential lack of touches, Scott said his focus remains on helping the team in any way that he can.

“I’m here to be a team player. If everything I did was for personal benefit or for something for me, not only would I not get too far in football, I probably wouldn’t get too far in life,” Scott said. “So I’m here making a decision that I want to be the best player possible, whether that’s receiving the ball or being a hell of a blocker. So, I’m here to do that and be the best at it.”