Welcome Week kicks off with free tacos, home safety devices

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34pKOB_0bVqDyna00
Willie J. Young, Sr. Off-Campus and Commuter Student Engagement will host Welcome Week events in the University District and on-campus at the Student Involvement Fair from Aug. 18-22. Credit: Casey Cascaldo | Lantern File Photo

Students can look forward to food, goodies and Welcome Week events in the University District and on campus over the next few days.

The off-campus community can enjoy free food trucks, home safety devices and welcome bags containing information on the neighborhood and coupons for local businesses from Aug. 18-22, Rachel DeMooy, the Willie J. Young, Sr. Off-Campus and Commuter Student Engagement program manager, said in an email . Students will also be able to connect with OCCSE at the Student Involvement Fair and provide suggestions for off-campus community building.

“While these events are geared toward welcoming back off-campus and commuter students, we also welcome any community members and long-term residents,” DeMooy said.

T his year’s off-campus Welcome Week events were formulated after two ideas sessions with students, Tracy Stuck, the Office of Student Life’s program director, said in an email.

“We took their concepts and developed multiple welcome-back moments for the University District,” Stuck said. “Following a recommendation from students, we are using reusable grocery bags printed with ‘Be Kind’ and ‘Be Well’ messages.”

Student Life will give away 10,000 welcome bags to off-campus students living in the University District Aug. 18 and 19, DeMooy said. The bags, which include free or discounted items from local businesses and mental health resources and information, will be distributed to individual residences, Greek life communities and apartment complexes.

Off-campus students will also be treated to free food with the Off-Campus Food Truck Event Aug. 20 at 4 p.m., DeMooy said. Two taco trucks will give out food at three stops on Indianola Avenue at the intersections of Chittenden, 16th and Norwich avenues.

DeMooy said students can follow the trucks’ route throughout the day via the office’s Instagram, @offcampus_osu . She added that they will be able to enjoy the food trucks with their neighbors and pick up free safety devices for their new house or apartment.

The OCCSE offers free safety devices year-round at the Ohio Union, including window and door alarms and safety light timers, according to its website . Students can also receive devices from the university by filling out this form .

The office will also participate in the Aug. 22 Student Involvement Fair, Demooy said. Students can provide input on off-campus programming, discover more about their neighborhoods and learn about support available at Ohio State.

“We welcome any off-campus or commuter student to stop by our table with questions or suggestions of what they would like to see in their community this year,” Demooy said.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_897e00ff446bdb3159d30a3824235357.blob

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
127 followers
Loading

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

Football: ‘Teammates are making each other better’: Running backs sharpen through competition

Ohio State then-sophomore running back Master Teague III (33) rushes the ball down the field during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.Read full story

What happens if Buckeyes do not comply with Ohio State’s vaccine requirement?

Students, faculty and staff who do not receive the shot by the Oct. 15 deadline will face negative repercussions including prohibition from on-campus activities and the confiscation of electronic resources for faculty and staff. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.Read full story
16 comments
Columbus, OH

‘Easton Unplugged’ concert series offers relaxed atmosphere into the fall

The summer concerts take place on The Yard, the common green space area with a built-in stage in Easton’s newest district, every Thursday from 6-9 p.m., Chief Executive of Easton Jennifer Peterson said. Photo credit: Chloe McGowan.Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State student leaders express support of COVID-19 vaccine requirement

Ohio State leaders express their support for the university’s vaccine requirement, stating that it is for the betterment of the Buckeye community. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.Read full story
Columbus, OH

WonderBus Music Festival brings mental health support and resources to fans

WonderBus will kick off this weekend and will offer 50 percent off of tickets for college students who are vaccinated or receive an on-site vaccine. Credit: Courtesy of Liz Lane.Read full story
Ohio State

Football: ‘Two different people:’ How captain status shows Harrison’s growth

Ohio State junior defensive end Zach Harrison has been named one of the captains of the Buckeyes for the 2021 season. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Standing outside of Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson had good news to share.Read full story

Wrestling: Ohio State announces non-conference schedule for 2021-22 season

Ohio State then-sophomore Sammy Sasso ties up his opponent during the Ohio State-Rutgers match on Jan. 24. Ohio State won 19-14. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. After a season in which it competed solely against the Big Ten, the Ohio State wrestling team has announced its non-conference schedule for the 2021-2022 season.Read full story

Football: ‘Bought in:’ Ransom ready after breakout freshman season

Ohio State sophomore safety Lathan Ransom (12) hits a sled during practice. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Athletics. In the summer of 2020, Lathan Ransom made the 1,800-mile trek from Tucson, Arizona, to Columbus to finally join the Buckeyes.Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus gender-neutral clothing line to launch new collection

OLLY AWAKE’s new collection, Healing and Structure, is set to launch at the end of September, K Terry Smith, founder of OLLY AWAKE, said. Photo credit: courtesy of K Terry Smith.Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

Lincoln Theatre kicks off new Black poetry series

Spoken word artist Shameaca Moore was among the line-up of local Black artists that performed at Native Tongues: We Speak, Tripp Fontane, host of Native Tongues, said. Photo credit: courtesy of the Lincoln Theatre.Read full story
2 comments

Big Ten joins Pac-12, ACC in conference alliance

The Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC announced Tuesday that they will work closely to collaborate on the future of college athletics and will form a scheduling alliance. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.Read full story

Campus-area DJs excited to have students back on the dance floor

DJs at the outdoor patio at Midway on High. Credit: Courtesy of Alex Davessar. As pandemic restrictions become more flexible, college students aren’t the only ones excited to get back to their nights out.Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State to require COVID-19 vaccination, first dose by Oct. 15

University President Kristina M. Johnson announced in a universitywide email Tuesday that Ohio State will require the first dose of a vaccine for all students, faculty and staff by Oct. 15. Credit: Owen Milnes | Lantern File Photo.Read full story
Ohio State

Student Farm prepares for record-setting harvest

Six employees of the Ohio State Student Farm show off their produce. Credit: Courtesy of Connor Nagy. The Adirondack Blue is an eye-catching potato variety with blue flesh and purple skin, which brings a unique color to any dish.Read full story
Columbus, OH

#BeKind walls around campus welcome students home

#BeKind Instagram Walls can be found on various dorms across campus. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. Brutus Buckeye, dandelions and candy hearts all have one thing in common: They can be spotted in community-designed murals across campus.Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Holtmann expects Liddell to ‘play exclusively’ at power forward in 2021-22

Ohio State then-sophomore forward E.J. Liddell (32) dunks the ball during the Ohio State-Purdue Big 10 Tournament game on March 12. Ohio State won 87-78. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.Read full story

Football: Ohio State journeys to Pro Football Hall of Fame, learn history of the game

The Ohio State Buckeyes hold up an “O” while singing Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State spring game on April 17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. As the Buckeyes battled through their third week of preseason camp, head coach Ryan Day wrangled the team together for a road trip to football paradise.Read full story

‘Picturing Black History’ showcases untold perspectives of Black history

Picturing Black History’ pairs Getty Images’ archives with historical analysis to educate the public on important moments and forgotten figures in Black history. Credit: Courtesy of Bob Ahern/Getty Images.Read full story
5 comments
Columbus, OH

Wexner Center for the Arts boasts packed schedule for fall semester

“Zola” was a film inspired by a viral Twitter thread by Aziah “Zola” King. Credit: Courtesy of A24. The Wexner Center for the Arts is making the transition back to in-person events with a fall schedule filled with new art and events for everyone.Read full story
1 comments

Robot delivery service rolls onto campus

The university has partnered with Grubhub and Yandex, an autonomous vehicle developer, to roll out contactless food delivery on campus from select dining services. Credit: Tom Hanks | Lantern Reporter.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy