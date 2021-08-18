President Johnson to receive $263,500 bonus, salary increase

Ohio State’s Board of Trustees is set to award University President Kristina M. Johnson a $263,500 performance bonus and $27,000 salary increase. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State

The Board’s Talent, Compensation and Governance Committee approved the bonus and salary increase to be voted on by the full Board Thursday. The action follows Johnson’s annual performance review and her fulfillment of goals set forth ahead of her first year at the university.

Johnson currently earns a base salary of $900,000, according to Ohio State’s salaries and earnings database. The $27,000 increase amounts to 3 percent of her base pay — consistent with the pay raise framework set forth by Ohio State’s Annual Merit Compensation Process for faculty and staff.

The $263,500 bonus amounts to 35 percent of Johnson’s annual salary, prorated based on her start date as president.

In addition to her base pay, Johnson also receives $200,000 for her university retirement account annually, $50,000 annually to support her research and education and an $85,000 annual allowance to be used for “fringe” expenses, including an automobile and financial or tax planning services, according to her employment contract.

Upon review of her performance for fiscal year 2021, the Talent, Compensation and Governance Committee found Johnson demonstrated “excellent progress and achievement,” according to the presidential review and compensation resolution.

In a letter to Johnson, the Board commended her positive impact on Ohio State through five priorities set forth for her first year in office, including Ohio State’s COVID-19 response, accessing executive leadership, carrying out Ohio State’s “Time and Change” plan, presidential engagement and working for racial and social justice.

“We applaud your leadership in establishing a strategic vision for the university that enabled you to successfully navigate a variety of challenges unlike anything our community has ever experienced,” the letter stated.

The performance award and salary increase are subject to full Board of Trustees approval Thursday.