Series of similar crimes occur in off-campus area overnight

One carjacking and three attempted robberies occurred in the off-campus area between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Each crime involved suspects all showing a gun, according to a public safety notice.

The carjacking occurred at approximately 10:25 p.m. near Norwich and Indianola avenues, the notice stated. Two suspects showed guns and the victim exited the car before it was stolen. The victim was not affiliated with Ohio State and no injuries were reported.

Around 12:40 a.m. near East 18th Avenue and North 4th Street, an unknown man approached three Ohio State students and demanded their purses and wallets before fleeing westbound toward High Street, the notice stated. No injuries were reported.

An additional attempted robbery occurred outside Ugly Tuna Saloona 2 at 195 Chittenden Ave. at 12:55 a.m., according to the notice. Victims ran inside the business when they were approached by a suspect who then fled westbound toward High Street. The victims’ belongings were not stolen and no injuries were reported. It is unknown at the time of publication whether they are affiliated with Ohio State.

Later, At 2:20 a.m., two Ohio State students’ cell phones were stolen near East 13th and Indianola avenues. Like the earlier robberies, no injuries were reported.

The notice stated there is “reason to believe” the crimes may be related but suspect details are limited.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.