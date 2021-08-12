Cincinnati, OH

Football: Thayer Munford accomplishes life-long goal of graduating, pursues new goals in final season as a Buckeye

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22MgV0_0bP6qz1L00
Ohio State then-junior offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) takes on a member of Cincinnati’s defense during the first half of the game on Sept. 7, 2019. Ohio State won 42-0. Credit: Amal Saeed | Lantern File Photo

Thayer Munford walked across the stage of the Schottenstein Center and became an Ohio State graduate Sunday — achieving a life-long goal of finishing his education as a Buckeye and fulfilling a promise made to his mother.

Munford based his decision to stay at Ohio State for his fifth season on earning his degree in sport industry in mid-January. The graduate offensive lineman became the first member of his family to graduate from college, and he said he felt joy and relief when he got his hands on his diploma.

“Actually getting that diploma, oh my god, that was mind blowing for me and my family and my future family down the road,” Munford said. “It was just so different, just having my hands on my diploma and being like, ‘Wow, this is actually mine. I did this.’”

Offensive line coach Greg Studrawa said he shared an emotional phone call with Munford on the night of his graduation and pointed to his perseverance as the primary reason he achieved his ultimate academic goal.

“[He] called me on the phone crying. ‘Coach, I got it.’ I mean, that was the most important thing that’s ever happened in the kid’s career. Period. The rest is gravy,” Studrawa said. “He got a degree when a lot of people said, ‘You’re not going to be able to do that.’ They challenged him, and he did it. The things that he’s done, the growth that he’s made, saying that shows you what kind of a person he is.”

Now that Munford completed the life-long journey of earning his degree, his eyes have now shifted to his primary, individual athletic goal — be the best offensive lineman in the nation.

But, Munford’s path to that goal may look a little different than it has in years past. Although he spent his first four years on the end of the line at tackle, the Big Ten Preseason Honoree spent time at left guard during preseason camp Tuesday.

With attention to his move to the inside, Munford said his focus is on helping the team in any way possible.

“It really doesn’t matter where they put me,” Munford said. “If I’m comfortable before the first game, I’m cool. It’s really not a big, huge change for me.”

As the Cincinnati native gets acclimated to the new position, he said he’s using film of former Ohio State guards Wyatt Davis and Jonah Jackson to learn the nuances of his new spot.

With both Davis and Jackson currently finding themselves on NFL rosters, Munford said the move to guard will help his versatility at the next level.

“It’s a better chance for me for getting ready for the next level,” Munford said. “So, if I do this now, I can play wherever at the next level, and I’m fine wherever — tackle or guard; left side or right side.”

Taking over Munford’s spot at left tackle is junior Nicholas Petit-Frere, who spent last season on the opposite side of the line from Munford at right tackle.

Munford expressed excitement to line up beside Petit-Frere, calling the new look on the left side of the line “pretty fun.”

Petit-Frere — who called Munford his “big brother” — shared that same excitement to play with Munford on the left side of the line.

“Being next to him is kind of a culmination of me and him working together,” Petit-Frere said. “I’m very humbled to get a chance to play next to Thayer, who obviously is one of the best tackles in America. And now transitioning to guard, where I believe he can do that as well. He’s just one of the best offensive linemen in college football right now.”

As Petit-Frere is also undergoing a position change, he said Munford gave him tips on how to effectively play the left tackle spot and told him to make the position his own.

With Munford transitioning into his final year in the scarlet and gray, he emphasized that his playing goals remain the same — regardless of where he finds himself on the line.

“Be the best guard or offensive lineman in the country and that’s still my goal too,” Munford said. “That hasn’t changed at all.”

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_897e00ff446bdb3159d30a3824235357.blob

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
70 followers
Loading

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Move-in kicks off with a dreary sky, smiling faces and some bittersweet goodbyes

Students pushed red move-in carts filled to the brim with carpets and other dorm essentials during move-in at Smith-Steeb Hall Monday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Cade Stover filling big shoes in move to tight end room

Ohio State sophomore tight end Cade Stover (16) and fifth-year tight end Luke Farrell practice a blocking drill during practice on Oct. 3. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Football: Dawand Jones’ new approach and love for football shuffling offensive line configuration

Ohio State sophomore offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) raises up his helmet before the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.Read full story
Ohio State

Football: ‘Whatever the team needs:’ Behind sixth-year Demario McCall’s switch from WR to CB

Ohio State senior cornerback Demario McCall (1) works on his skills during a drill during preseason practice on Aug. 6. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Demario McCall’s sixth season in scarlet and gray is on the horizon, and he has filled a lot of roles throughout his time at Ohio State so far.Read full story
Ohio State

A New Year’s resolution and passion for health care led Ohio State student to create podcast

Sam Feudo is the creator of the podcast “Understanding Healthcare,” which features a new guest each episode and touches on different topics related to healthcare in America. Credit: Sam Feudo.Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Mask policy and mobile entry among changes to Ohio Stadium for 2021 season

An updated mask policy and focus on mobile technology headline changes to game days at Ohio Stadium in 2021. Credit: Amal Saeed | Lantern File Photo. After a year without fans at Ohio Stadium, Ohio State announced a variety of changes to the gameday experience Tuesday.Read full story

Football: Healthy from Achilles tear, CB Cameron Brown eager to return and contribute

Junior cornerback Cameron Brown spoke about his return from an Achilles injury after preseason practice on Aug. 6. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Dropping back in coverage during the fourth quarter in Beaver Stadium last October, then-junior cornerback Cameron Brown felt a pop in his lower leg.Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Secondary unit looks beyond difficult 2020 campaign

Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs speaks to the media following a preseason practice on Aug. 6. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. The Ohio State secondary rolled with many punches throughout its 2020 campaign.Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Soccer: Former Buckeye Nichelle Prince earns gold medal as member of Team Canada

Then-junior forward Nichelle Prince (7) celebrates with teammates after a goal during a game against Minnesota on Sept. 17. Credit: Sam Harris | For The Lantern. Former Ohio State women’s soccer forward Nichelle Prince earned her first-career gold medal Friday as a member of Team Canada.Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus’ Own: Brandi Sparks uses music as a means of encouragement to audience

. Sparks’ new single called “I Love You More,” written for her grandmother, is set to come out before this fall, Sparks said. Photo credit: Andres Ibarra | Lantern Reporter.Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Ohio State quarterbacks provide insight on race for starting spot

Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis works with the quarterbacks during the first preseason practice on Aug. 4. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Time is running out for Ohio State to decide who will lead its offense in the 2021-22 campaign.Read full story
Ohio State

‘Once in a lifetime:’ What made two-sport J.T. Tuimoloau’s recruitment special to Ohio State

Ohio State freshman defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (44) runs through a drill during the first preseason practice on Aug. 4. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Jack Sawyer kicked off Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class with his commitment in February 2019, making it official when he signed his national letter of intent alongside 20 other future Buckeyes in December.Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Study finds race, politics influence Americans’ views on controversial issues in sports

Brutus Buckeye waves the American Flag after a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against Indiana on Oct. 6, 2018. Ohio State won 49-26. Credit: Amal Saeed | Lantern File Photo.Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State study finds decline in adolescent mental health amid pandemic

As COVID-19 altered societal norms with less interactions, an Ohio State student found many people began experiencing adverse effects to their mental health — particularly adolescents. Photo Illustration By: Ris Twigg | Lantern File Photo.Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State partnership offers online mental health support

SilverCloud is an online mental health care platform which users can access 24/7 to help manage their mental health. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Beyond Counseling and Consultation Services, Ohio State has added another mental health resource to its list that will allow students to work at a personalized pace this fall semester.Read full story
Ohio State

Wexner Medical Center to require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

The Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State will require all students affiliated with the medical center, faculty and staff to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or provide an approved exemption by Oct. 15, a Tuesday press release stated. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Ohio State community vaccination rate reaches 71 percent, university offers vaccine incentives

A vial of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The first doses of the vaccine at Ohio State were administered March 2, 2021. Credit: Owen Milnes | Lantern File Photo. This story was originally published June 23. It has been updated for the BuckeyeBound edition.Read full story
Ohio State

Columbus events, attractions for weekends outside the classroom

Chihuly glass at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Columbus. Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Wilson. With Columbus establishments opening their doors once again, Ohio State students can now catch a movie, eat out with friends, attend concerts and experience all the city has to offer with a sense of normalcy.Read full story
Columbus, OH

Several Welcome Week traditions return in person

Buckeye Kickoff will be held in-person Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. Credit: Courtesy of the Office of Student Life. Campus is slowly coming back to life this fall with many treasured Welcome Week traditions returning after a quiet year due to COVID-19.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy