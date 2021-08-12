Football: ‘Whatever the team needs:’ Behind sixth-year Demario McCall’s switch from WR to CB

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0roIvm_0bP6qgUm00
Ohio State senior cornerback Demario McCall (1) works on his skills during a drill during preseason practice on Aug. 6. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Demario McCall’s sixth season in scarlet and gray is on the horizon, and he has filled a lot of roles throughout his time at Ohio State so far.

He’s rushed for over 500 yards and six touchdowns. He’s caught 300 yards and two scores — one each from first-round picks Joe Burrow and Dwayne Haskins. He’s even returned kicks on special teams.

Now, McCall is switching sides of the ball by his own choice — he wants to play cornerback.

“Whatever the team needs, I’mma do it. Just go get it and do it to my best ability,” McCall said. “I feel like my last go round, I wanted to try something different and go for it and give it my all.”

The decision to switch sides of the ball didn’t come easily for McCall, though.

He said there were times he felt challenged during his career and talked with his parents and teammates. The thought of transferring out of Ohio State even crossed his mind at times.

But McCall stood firm and emphasized the one thing that made him confident in his decision to remain a Buckeye: the brotherhood.

“I feel like a lot of people who would’ve been in my shoes right now would’ve transferred or left. That’s the easy way,” McCall said. “I just feel like me being me, and just coming from where I’ve come from, the transition from receiver to corner was almost the easy part for me.”

The North Ridgeville, Ohio, native — who graduated in May with a degree in sports industry — said he’s gone through difficult situations before. But, he said he was raised to not give up easily when the going gets tough, and he’s worked on carrying a constructive mindset.

“One thing about me: I’m going to stay positive,” McCall said. “I see all the comments, I hear it all. But one thing I will never let you do is see me down. Everytime you see me, I’m going to be smiling, positive, chest up, head high. That’s just how I was brought up.”

The former 4-star recruit joined Ohio State in 2016 as a wide receiver that could also carry the football. In addition, McCall said he played defense growing up, and he’s more so remembering how to play cornerback than learning the position.

But because he played mostly on offense while a Buckeye, McCall said he has an advantage against opponents now that he’s on the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and secondary coach Matt Barnes have reviewed practice film with the group during team meetings, and Coombs said they’ve pointed out plays where “No. 1” stood out over the other cornerbacks.

That’s McCall.

“Matt had a great description of Demario: He’s a piece of clay,” Coombs said. “He just does everything the way we tell him to do it because he’s never done it before. Whereas, other guys do things the way they want to do it because they’ve done it before. Not Demario. He is doing things exactly the way because he doesn’t know any better and you love that about Demario.”

The rest of the Buckeyes’ cornerbacks are noticing McCall’s work ethic. Redshirt freshman Ryan Watts said McCall takes everything from drills and film room to the field.

Since his move from the wide receiver group to the cornerbacks room, McCall said he feels like he belongs. He isn’t alone in that sentiment.

“At first, when somebody switches over, it catches you off guard,” junior cornerback Cameron Brown said. “We realized this is going to work. He’s a part of us now.”

McCall said he understands the position switch may be new to Buckeye Nation and everyone looking on from the outside. Still, he said he thinks he can have a big role as long as he continues doing what he does best: just playing football.

With the true first test to his transition just over three weeks away at Minnesota Sept. 2, McCall reflected on his time at Ohio State. He said the one word he’d used to describe his five years so far is “opportunity,” and that’s exactly what the switch from wide receiver to cornerback presents.

“To be honest, nobody wants to be here for six years,” McCall said. “But we all got different routes. God got a plan for all of us. This is his plan. He’s driving and I’m with it.”

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_897e00ff446bdb3159d30a3824235357.blob

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
70 followers
Loading

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Move-in kicks off with a dreary sky, smiling faces and some bittersweet goodbyes

Students pushed red move-in carts filled to the brim with carpets and other dorm essentials during move-in at Smith-Steeb Hall Monday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Cade Stover filling big shoes in move to tight end room

Ohio State sophomore tight end Cade Stover (16) and fifth-year tight end Luke Farrell practice a blocking drill during practice on Oct. 3. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Football: Dawand Jones’ new approach and love for football shuffling offensive line configuration

Ohio State sophomore offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) raises up his helmet before the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Thayer Munford accomplishes life-long goal of graduating, pursues new goals in final season as a Buckeye

Ohio State then-junior offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) takes on a member of Cincinnati’s defense during the first half of the game on Sept. 7, 2019. Ohio State won 42-0. Credit: Amal Saeed | Lantern File Photo.Read full story
Ohio State

A New Year’s resolution and passion for health care led Ohio State student to create podcast

Sam Feudo is the creator of the podcast “Understanding Healthcare,” which features a new guest each episode and touches on different topics related to healthcare in America. Credit: Sam Feudo.Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Mask policy and mobile entry among changes to Ohio Stadium for 2021 season

An updated mask policy and focus on mobile technology headline changes to game days at Ohio Stadium in 2021. Credit: Amal Saeed | Lantern File Photo. After a year without fans at Ohio Stadium, Ohio State announced a variety of changes to the gameday experience Tuesday.Read full story

Football: Healthy from Achilles tear, CB Cameron Brown eager to return and contribute

Junior cornerback Cameron Brown spoke about his return from an Achilles injury after preseason practice on Aug. 6. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Dropping back in coverage during the fourth quarter in Beaver Stadium last October, then-junior cornerback Cameron Brown felt a pop in his lower leg.Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Secondary unit looks beyond difficult 2020 campaign

Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs speaks to the media following a preseason practice on Aug. 6. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. The Ohio State secondary rolled with many punches throughout its 2020 campaign.Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Soccer: Former Buckeye Nichelle Prince earns gold medal as member of Team Canada

Then-junior forward Nichelle Prince (7) celebrates with teammates after a goal during a game against Minnesota on Sept. 17. Credit: Sam Harris | For The Lantern. Former Ohio State women’s soccer forward Nichelle Prince earned her first-career gold medal Friday as a member of Team Canada.Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus’ Own: Brandi Sparks uses music as a means of encouragement to audience

. Sparks’ new single called “I Love You More,” written for her grandmother, is set to come out before this fall, Sparks said. Photo credit: Andres Ibarra | Lantern Reporter.Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Ohio State quarterbacks provide insight on race for starting spot

Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis works with the quarterbacks during the first preseason practice on Aug. 4. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Time is running out for Ohio State to decide who will lead its offense in the 2021-22 campaign.Read full story
Ohio State

‘Once in a lifetime:’ What made two-sport J.T. Tuimoloau’s recruitment special to Ohio State

Ohio State freshman defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (44) runs through a drill during the first preseason practice on Aug. 4. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Jack Sawyer kicked off Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class with his commitment in February 2019, making it official when he signed his national letter of intent alongside 20 other future Buckeyes in December.Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Study finds race, politics influence Americans’ views on controversial issues in sports

Brutus Buckeye waves the American Flag after a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against Indiana on Oct. 6, 2018. Ohio State won 49-26. Credit: Amal Saeed | Lantern File Photo.Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State study finds decline in adolescent mental health amid pandemic

As COVID-19 altered societal norms with less interactions, an Ohio State student found many people began experiencing adverse effects to their mental health — particularly adolescents. Photo Illustration By: Ris Twigg | Lantern File Photo.Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State partnership offers online mental health support

SilverCloud is an online mental health care platform which users can access 24/7 to help manage their mental health. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Beyond Counseling and Consultation Services, Ohio State has added another mental health resource to its list that will allow students to work at a personalized pace this fall semester.Read full story
Ohio State

Wexner Medical Center to require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

The Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State will require all students affiliated with the medical center, faculty and staff to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or provide an approved exemption by Oct. 15, a Tuesday press release stated. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Ohio State community vaccination rate reaches 71 percent, university offers vaccine incentives

A vial of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The first doses of the vaccine at Ohio State were administered March 2, 2021. Credit: Owen Milnes | Lantern File Photo. This story was originally published June 23. It has been updated for the BuckeyeBound edition.Read full story
Ohio State

Columbus events, attractions for weekends outside the classroom

Chihuly glass at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Columbus. Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Wilson. With Columbus establishments opening their doors once again, Ohio State students can now catch a movie, eat out with friends, attend concerts and experience all the city has to offer with a sense of normalcy.Read full story
Columbus, OH

Companions in the city: Where and why to get houseplants in Columbus

Strader’s Garden Center is located at 5350 Riverside Drive in Columbus and features numerous types of plants and flowers. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Despite the importance often placed on forming new friends in college, one particular group of companions may be getting overlooked: those of the green variety.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy