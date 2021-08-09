Football: Healthy from Achilles tear, CB Cameron Brown eager to return and contribute

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4fmP_0bMJEZxE00
Junior cornerback Cameron Brown spoke about his return from an Achilles injury after preseason practice on Aug. 6. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Dropping back in coverage during the fourth quarter in Beaver Stadium last October, then-junior cornerback Cameron Brown felt a pop in his lower leg.

Brown went down on the play and suffered a torn Achilles, knocking out the rest of his 2020 season. Fast forward 10 months, Brown said he feels like he’s 100 percent ready to return and contribute in Ohio State’s secondary.

“The feeling is definitely back,” Brown said. “I’m really excited for everything this year and everything that’s been happening to me. It’s like a big adrenaline rush. I’m just ready.”

Brown started the first two games of the 2020 season after playing in all 14 in 2019. He’s made 16 tackles since 2018, including 10 during his sophomore campaign.

Head coach Ryan Day said Brown has been on ‘pitch counts,’ or limited reps, during preseason practice as the team eases the cornerback in after a significant injury like an Achilles tear a season ago.

“It sucked, I ain’t gonna lie. I was really looking forward to that year,” Brown said. “I feel like that was my year for me to break out and hopefully get to my goal and be in the NFL. But everything happens for a reason, just take my time and keep going this year. It’s the past, move on from it.”

Brown said he gained a new perspective on football while he rehabbed on the sidelines with his same “on-the-field mentality.” He said he believes he became more of a leader by vocally stepping up to help his teammates.

In the training room, Brown also said he learned how to better take care of his body, but the hardest part has been not overdoing himself.

Although Brown said he doesn’t feel any sort of a mental block to be full-go in practice, defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs said he expects there to be some level of hesitancy for the defensive back as he returns to action.

“It was a heartbreaking injury for him,” Coombs said. “Found himself in a good spot right now. We are going to be careful, we are going to be cautious. But at the same time, he’s got to knock the rust off and he’s got to be ready to play. He’s going to go out there and compete.”

Coombs said Brown has spent time playing nickelback and man-to-man coverage in tough situations, and believes many forgot how well he played before the injury.

Brown will be surrounded by Ohio State’s cornerback room with players such as senior Sevyn Banks, redshirt freshmen Lejond Cavazos, Cam Martinez and Ryan Watts, and graduate Marcus Williamson. The group looks to rebound after allowing the most passing yards in the Big Ten Conference in 2020.

Banks, who suited up and started all eight games last season, said Brown went above and beyond in order to prepare himself for his return to the field.

“I’ve seen Cam grow, I’ve seen Cam put in extra work,” Banks said. “I’ve seen Cam do the extra that he probably wouldn’t have did two years ago when he first came in. When he was out, he was learning, he was still helping out.”

Brown expects the Buckeyes’ cornerback competition to be competitive, just as it is every year.

But this season, as he finally hears his name over the loudspeaker after making a play in practice, Brown said he’s ready to contribute in a big way in 2021.

“You always just go out there everyday and work hard because at the end of the day, everybody’s trying to get that spot or get two spots,” Brown said. “You got to go out there everyday just trying to get it.”

