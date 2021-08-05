‘Once in a lifetime:’ What made two-sport J.T. Tuimoloau’s recruitment special to Ohio State

Ohio State freshman defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (44) runs through a drill during the first preseason practice on Aug. 4. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Jack Sawyer kicked off Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class with his commitment in February 2019, making it official when he signed his national letter of intent alongside 20 other future Buckeyes in December.

But the Buckeyes weren’t done then. Defensive end and Edgewood, Washington, native J.T. Tuimoloau — the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2021 according to 24/7Sports — bookended Ohio State’s recruitment with his decision July 4 , closing a two-year span between first and final Ohio State commitments from the latest high school class.

That timeline may seem a bit odd, especially for a highly recruited player who waited so long before committing to a program where he will develop for the next three-plus years. But, to Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, everything about Tuimoloau and his recruitment was special.

“His skill set speaks for itself,” Day said. “But it was his makeup, his family, what people say around the area about who he is as a person. If he wasn’t very, very special, we probably wouldn’t have waited like that and shown that patience that we did.”

Decked out in Ohio State-themed Hawaiian shirts, Day and others from the coaching staff greeted Tuimoloau and his family at John Glenn International Airport when he arrived for his official visit the weekend of June 17-20.

Day said it was “a once-in-a-lifetime situation” where Tuimoloau and his family were invested all the way into his recruitment, placing a heavy emphasis on visiting campuses in person — but the pandemic skirted those plans.

“We wanted to show them that respect,” Day said. “We weren’t putting a lot of pressure on them, we showed them patience and it paid off in the end.”

Tuimoloau and his recruitment only got more special from there.

When Tuimoloau committed to Ohio State July 4, his photo on Instagram showed him holding a basketball and wearing a Buckeyes “No. 15” uniform.

Not only is Tuimoloau interested in developing within the deep and talented defensive line room under Larry Johnson, but he has interest in taking the hardwood with “Buckeyes” across his chest for men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann.

In fact, Holtmann said he and Tuimoloau met for breakfast during his official visit.

“I’m sure, ultimately, we’ll come down to what the young man and his family really want to do,” Holtmann said. “Beautiful kid, beautiful family. He’s a good player.”

No Buckeye has played both football and men’s basketball in the same year since safety Nate Salley in 2002-03.

Holtmann added that he and Day will have conversations in the future about the 6-foot-4 edge-rusher’s situation, but those are far down the line.

“We’ve seen him — we haven’t seen him live — but we’ve seen him on film,” Holtmann said. “I think we’re a ways away from him stepping onto a court. Ryan and I will have conversations, but I’m not going to stand in the way of a national championship or a first-round pick — first [overall] pick I guess.”

Tuimoloau arrived on campus again ahead of Ohio State’s preseason camp opening Wednesday.

He’s joined the Buckeyes as they wind down summer workout sessions. Junior defensive end Zach Harrison said he and Tuimoloau have been partners for most workouts.

While Harrison said he hasn’t seen Tuimoloau play, he’s noticed the incoming freshman looks smooth and fluid — even showing up before workouts begin for prep work.

“He seems really athletic. He moves well in the weight room,” Harrison said. “He loves being pushed. I get to get after him, and he’s one of those guys who’s going to get after me right back, and I love that. The give and take, and that’s how you build relationships with somebody, and then on the field it just translates.”

Now, Tuimoloau will join a defensive line room that boasts another poised freshman in Sawyer, in addition to veterans like Harrison and senior Tyreke Smith.

Day said he expects the room to be competitive, and Ohio State will roll defensive linemen in order to keep them fresh and play the best player.

While Day said Tuimoloau will have a bit of a different lead into the 2021 season, he won’t rule out a possibility for the late-addition to get an early start to his Buckeyes career.

“I hope so, but we’ll see,” Day said. “He did start late, so he’s going to have to pick up the pace. But it’s not like he wasn’t working out. He was doing a great job this summer working out. I think as the year goes on — it’s a long year — he’ll have opportunity to get out there, for sure.”

