Ohio State LGBTQ, academic, mental health, community and religious resources

At Ohio State, the Student Life Multicultural Center provides resources for LGBTQ+ Buckeyes and allies. In the Columbus Area, Stonewall Columbus’ seeks to“increase visibility, inclusion, and connection for the LGBTQ+ community. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Although Pride month celebrations are over, Ohio State and the Columbus community continue to offer resources for members of the LGBTQ community year-round.

Ohio State LGBTQ resources

At Ohio State, the Student Life Multicultural Center provides resources for LGBTQ Buckeyes and allies. Offering several hundred multicultural programs a year, some LGBTQ-specific programs include:

LGBTQ Welcome (Back) Mix and Mingle: LGBTQ students at Ohio State can connect and learn about resources on campus and in Columbus during this event. It will be held Aug. 24 from 4-6 p.m. in the Great Hall Meeting Room 3 of the Ohio Union.

LGBTQ students at Ohio State can connect and learn about resources on campus and in Columbus during this event. It will be held Aug. 24 from 4-6 p.m. in the Great Hall Meeting Room 3 of the Ohio Union. TRANS Awareness Week Programs: The center will hold several events for Transgender Awareness Week Nov. 13-19, including a film screening of “Growing up Coy” — a movie about a transgender child and the controversy she faces — and recognition of Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Ari Grubaugh, interim intercultural specialist at the MCC, said the MCC also offers education and training programming specifically for LGBTQ allies at Ohio State, such as Safe Zone training, “Creating LGBTQ Inclusive Classrooms” and “Trans 101,” in addition to four different LGBTQ student groups:

First Year Q*mmunity Cohort (FYQ): A space for students new to LGBTQ life at Ohio State to connect and engage.

Queer and Trans People of Color Cohort (QTPOCC): A group for LGBTQ people of color at Ohio State to build community.

A group for LGBTQ people of color at Ohio State to build community. OSQ* Peer Mentorship Program: A program providing support for LGBTQ undergraduate students through 1-on-1 mentoring and leadership opportunities.

A program providing support for LGBTQ undergraduate students through 1-on-1 mentoring and leadership opportunities. LGBTQ Leaders Consortium: A space for LGBTQ student organizations and groups at Ohio State to connect, develop as leaders and share upcoming events and resources.

For more information about resources at the Ohio State Multicultural Center: mcc.osu.edu/our-communities/lgbtq .

Columbus-area resources

Stonewall Columbus: Stonewall Columbus was founded in 1981 and has grown to offer numerous resources for the LGBTQ community, including:

Lavender Listings: A curated list of local products and services from LGBTQ-friendly businesses and organizations, including a variety of different categories, such as accounting/tax services, clothing, education, insurance, legal services and more.

Columbus Pride: A pride march that celebrates and supports the LGBTQ community in the Columbus area.

Non-clinical dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) groups: Danielle Boyd, executive coordinator at Stonewall Columbus, said the facility offers group therapy through a partnership with North Central Mental Health — a community-based mental health and recovery organization.

Beginning last semester, Boyd said Stonewall Columbus started offering study tables that include snacks and access to WiFi and other technology for local college students — an initiative that will continue for semesters to come.

TransOhio: This organization provides education, support and advocacy to improve the overall life, health and safety of transgender individuals in Ohio.

Kaleidoscope Youth Center (KYC): A youth-led center that provides support, programming and housing in Columbus and across the state.

Equality Ohio: A nonprofit group that advocates for legislative equality for LGBTQ individuals and offers a legal cinic.

Other LGBTQ resources in Columbus can be found on Ohio State’s Women’s Place website and at columbus.gov/LGBTQPride/resources/ .

Trevor Project LGBTQ Youth Suicide Hotline: 1-866-488-7386

Trans Lifeline: 877-565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline (25 and under): 800-246-7743

Buckeye Region Anti-Violence Organization : 614-294-7867, report@bravo-ohio.org

Mental Health Resources

No one should have to get better alone. There are helping hands at Ohio State, in the Columbus area and nationally. Below is an incomplete list of available support and treatment including counseling, crisis text lines and addiction services.

In case of life-threatening situations, call 911.

Hotlines:

National Suicide Prevention 24/7 Lifeline : 800-273-8255 Columbus Suicide 24/7 Hotline : 614-221-5445 The Trevor Project 24/7 LGBTQ Suicide Hotline : 866-488-7386 National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine : 800-950-6264 CCS Crisis Hotline (after-hour consultation): 614-292-5766 and choose option 2



Text Lines:

National 24/7 Crisis Text Line : Text “HOME” to 741-741

: Text “HOME” to 741-741 Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services 24/7 Crisis Text Line : Text “4HOPE” to 741-741

: Text “4HOPE” to 741-741 The Trevor Project LGBTQ Suicide Prevention 24/7 Text Line : Text “START” to 678-678

Counseling and Consultation Services :

Phone Screening : A 10-15 minute conversation with a counselor to identify the best treatment option, including individual counseling through CCS.

: A 10-15 minute conversation with a counselor to identify the best treatment option, including individual counseling through CCS. Let’s Talk: Drop-in Zoom sessions for students to speak one-on-one with CCS staff and be provided informal consultations.

Drop-in Zoom sessions for students to speak one-on-one with CCS staff and be provided informal consultations. Group Counseling: Psychoeducation and skills group counseling; interpersonal group counseling; and identity-specific group counseling.

Psychoeducation and skills group counseling; interpersonal group counseling; and identity-specific group counseling. Drop-In Workshops: Free drop-in workshops with topics ranging from food, exercise and sleep strategies for mental health to beating anxiety.

Wexner Medical Center Harding Hospital

614-293-9600

Provides behavioral health care, ranging from hospitalization to outpatient care.

Psychological Services Center, Ohio State Department of Psychology :

Offers free counseling and treatment for depression, anxiety, personality disorders and other mental health conditions.

Mental Health America of Ohio’s Pro Bono Counseling Program :

614-884-7227, spalmore@mhaohio.org

Provides free, short-term counseling to referred individuals in Franklin, Fairfield and Delaware counties.

Addiction Resources and Treatment:

Columbus Public Health Alcohol and Drug Treatment Program :

614-645-6839

Provides prevention, intervention, outpatient treatment and group counseling programs.

The Recovery Village:

877-357-1632

Offers multi-level substance abuse treatment, including medical detox, residential rehabilitation, outpatient care and teletherapy.

Sexual Violence Resources

More than one in three women and one in four men have experienced sexual violence during their lifetimes, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Below is a list of confidential support resources on and off campus for victims and survivors of sexual violence.

In case of emergency, call 911 and seek medical help.

Wexner Medical Center: 614-293-8333, 410 W. 10th Ave.

Wilce Student Health Center : 614-292-4321, 1875 Millikin Road #208

Hotlines:

Sexual Assault Response Network of Central Ohio (SARNCO) Rape Helpline : 614-267-7020

Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network Sexual Assault Hotline : 800-656-4673

LSS Choices Domestic Violence Hotline : 614-224-4663

LGBT National Health Center Hotline : 888-843-4564

On campus:

Sexual Assault Response Network of Central Ohio (SARNCO) : 614-688-2518

Stress, Trauma and Resilience (STAR) Trauma Recovery Center : 614-293-7827, STARTraumaRecoveryCenter@osumc.edu

Off campus:

Counseling and Consultation Services : After-hours helpline: 614-292-5766, choose option 2

Mount Carmel Crime & Trauma Assistance Program : 614-234-5900

LSS Choices for Victims of Domestic Violence : 614-224-7200

Ohio Domestic Violence Network : 614-781-9651, info@odvn.org

Academic Resources

Younkin Success Center: Provides information regarding tutoring, academic services, career services and more at younkinsuccess.osu.edu/

Tutoring Services: Services can be found at younkinsuccess.osu.edu/tutoring/ . To find additional tutoring resources, see below and visit younkinsuccess.osu.edu/tutoring/additional-tutoring-resources/

Residence Hall Tutoring (Certified Tutors in Math, Physics and Chemistry)

Office of Diversity and Inclusion Tutoring

Business: Fisher Business Office of Diversity and Inclusion Student Services Tutoring Assistance

General Chemistry Learning Resource Center

Economics Learning Center

Spanish and Portuguese Teaching and Learning Centers

French and Italian Tutoring/Translation Services

Math and Stats Learning Center

Department of Physics

Center for the Study of Teaching and Writing

Research Assistance through M.A.R.S. — Mobile Assistance with Research Students

Student Advocacy Center: The Student Advocacy Center helps students navigate and resolve issues at Ohio State inside and outside of the classroom. Students in need of assistance from the center can email advocacy@osu.edu or call 614-292-1111.

Student Life Disability Services: Student Life Disability Services helps students with disabilities access campus resources and navigate Ohio State. Students in need of services can email slds@osu.edu or call 614-292-3307.

Multicultural Center: The Multicultural Center uplifts Ohio State students through its intercultural model, in addition to offering services, outreach and programs. Students in need of services can email sl-mccinfo@osu.edu or call 614-688-8449.

Student Wellness Center: The Student Wellness Center helps students to work towards balance and wellness. Students in need of services can email wellness@osu.edu or call 614-292-4527.

International Students

Information is courtesy of Jacob Chang.

Scam prevention: This resource will help teach international students how to handle scam calls or emails. Visit oia.osu.edu/units/international-students/avoid-scams/ for help.

Academic Integrity: This resource helps teach international students who may be unfamiliar with academic misconduct what the university code is. For more information, visit https://oia.osu.edu/

ESEPSY 2060 – Academic Success Strategies for International Students: This course will help international students adjust to U.S. academic culture and help them thrive at Ohio State. Visit dennislearningcenter.osu.edu/success-international-students/ for more information.

OIA “Online Learning” Resource: This site will familiarize international students with resources to help them navigate the online learning environment. Go to oia.osu.edu for more information.

Tutoring Resources: Online tutoring appointments are available from the Dennis Learning Center. Coaches will help students strengthen skills, including note-taking, exam preparation, organization and time management. Go to advising.osu.edu for more information.

Online, Hybrid and In-person learning resource: This site can help students understand course instruction modes, provide tips on time management and show you where to go for help. Go to keeplearning.osu.edu for more information.

Community and Religious Resources

Asian/Pacific Islander

Asian American Association: The AAA promotes community and leadership among Asian American, Pacific Islander and Desi students at Ohio State. It serves as a platform for activism in the community and building connections. New members can email aaaohiostate@gmail.com to join.

Pre-Med Asian Pacific American Medical Student Association: The APAMSA’s Ohio State chapter of medical and pre-medical students work together to address health challenges in the APIDA community. Contact osu.apamsa@gmail.com to join.

APIDA Cohort: An MCC program that collaborates with student organizations and community members to build relationships. New members can register at go.osu.edu/APIDACohort .

APIDA Peer Mentorship Program: A first-year/transfer student mentorship program between APIDA students to improve the Ohio State experience. To learn more about the program, email wellman.63@osu.edu .

Black and African American

Black Student Association: A club that supports and uplifts Black students in university housing. Email ohiostatebsa@osu.edu to join.

Black Arts Group: A group that supports Black artists and aims to create a community that fosters the creation of more art. Email christmas.15@osu.edu to join.

Sankofa Mentorship Program: An MCC mentorship program based on the principles of the African term Sankofa, which means to fetch or seek. This program provides professional support for career and leadership development, building relationships through volunteering and individual and group mentoring. To learn more, email betts.128@osu.edu .

Hale Black Cultural Center: A cultural center that provides education and a space that fosters community for Black Buckeyes. The Center is located at Hale Hall and can be contacted at 614-292-0964.

National Pan-Hellenic Council: The governing body for nine historically Black fraternities and sororities at the university that holds collective programming and uplifts Black voices. Visit http://nphcohiostate.com/ to learn more about greek life and apply.

Middle Eastern

Arab Student Union: A group that seeks to create a comfortable environment for Arab students and teach others more about Arab culture, history, politics and religious diversity. Contact the club via email at asuatosu@gmail.com or Facebook at facebook.com/asuatosu/ to join.

Saudi Students Organization: A club that provides a space for Saudi students, teaches non-Saudi students more about the Saudi experience and teaches Saudi students English and other skills. Email sso.at.osu@gmail.com to join.

Students for Justice in Palestine: An advocacy group that discusses and holds protests for the “liberation and self-determination” of Palestinians. Email sjposu@gmail.com to join.

Latino and Hispanic

Latinx Student Association: A student organization that discusses the Latino experience across cultures and builds community at the university. Contact lsa.buckeye@gmail.com to join.

Puerto Rican Student Association: An organization that holds events for Puerto Rican Buckeyes and celebrates Puerto Rican culture. Email rivera.497@buckeyemail.osu.edu to join.

Folclor Hispano: A folkloric dance group that learns and presents traditional dances from Spanish-speaking countries as a group. Email Kreuz.10@osu.edu to join.

La C.A.S.A.: The Latinx Community Advocacy in Solidarity for Awareness MCC cohort creates community and promotes leadership among Latino students. For more information and to get involved, email leyvacook.1@osu.edu .

Latinx Peer Mentorship Program: An MCC mentorship program for incoming first-year Latino students. Students will be mentored by upperclassmen, faculty and staff to build community and increase academic success. Email leyvacook.1@osu.edu for more information.

LASER (Latinx Space for Enrichment and Research): An Office of Diversity and Inclusion-run center that focuses on scholarship and mentorship of Latino students. To learn more, go to odi.osu.edu/laser .

Indigenous and Native American

Abya Yala Student Organization: A student organization that teaches about indigenous communities across Abya Yala — North and South America — and builds community in the process. Email abyayalastudentsosu@gmail.com to apply.

Native American and Indigenous Peoples Cohort: A student club which strives to bring awareness to issues faced by indigenous communities, promote education and build relationships. Email hannan.89@osu.edu to apply.

NativeOSU: An MCC student cohort that promotes leadership, community and awareness of issues surrounding the indigenous community. To learn more and get involved, email eagle.41@osu.edu.

Religious resources

Religious Studies Club: Discuss religion in all its forms with other students. Meetings are Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. There are frequent field trips. To learn more, visit f acebook.com/groups/URSCosu/ .

Ohio State Interfaith Council: An organization that looks to encourage and support spirituality and the faith development of students and the Ohio State community while promoting interfaith cooperation. For more information, visit u.osu.edu/ interfaith .

The African American Voices Gospel Choir: Student choir that hopes to foster an environment on campus whereby students can come together to celebrate God’s existence through music and the arts. Email aavgc.osu@gmail.com to learn more.

Asian American InterVarsity Christian Fellowship: Student organization meant to establish and advance the Asian American student and faculty college communities who follow Jesus Christ as their savior. Email amy.liu@intervarsity.org to learn more.

Ask A Muslim: Student organization that aims to eradicate misconceptions about Islam, show good examples of a Muslim’s demeanor and show the actions required of a Muslim by the Quran. Go to ask-a-muslim.com for more information.

Buckeye Bible Study: Student organization where students can express their views on life’s deeper questions while engaging with others’ worldview and thoughts on the same questions. Email Ella McCoy at mccoy.718@osu.edu or Dawson Steward at steward.1780@osu.edu to learn more.

Buddhist Study and Practice Group: Student organization meant to establish a space and community to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings, as well as provide an opportunity for dialogue between practitioners of the Buddhist lineages. Email Jin Ming Yu at yu.2683@osu.edu for more information.

Cru at Ohio State: An interdenominational student Christian organization seeking to provide a spiritual environment for students desiring to develop their relationship with God. Learn more at Cruohiostate.com .

H2O Students: Student organization to help Ohio State students become devoted to disciples of Jesus Christ. The organization affiliates with H2O Church and sponsors on-campus weekly worship services, fellowships and bible studies. Go to h2ocolumbus.org for more information.

Ohio State University Hillel: Organization meant to enrich the lives of Jewish students. The organization has a bagel cafe, fitness center and hosts programs and services for students. Call 614-294-4797 or email hillel@osu.edu for more information.

Muslim Students’ Association: Student organization that aims to aid the fulfillment of the religious obligations of Muslims at Ohio State, provide a home for them and be a voice in the community about Islam. Visit msaohiostate.org for more information.

Schottenstein Chabad House at Ohio State: Hosts weekly Shabbat dinners, lectures on Jewish law, philosophy and ethics and more for Jewish students to learn more about the Jewish heritage. To learn more, call 614-294-3296 or email osuchabad@gmail.com .

Young Life: Student organization that looks to create a community where students will have the opportunity to meet and follow Jesus Christ. Email gagliardo.5@osu.edu for more information.