Student organizations make finding belonging at Ohio State easier

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pW0CI_0bFdiTfR00
The African American Voices Gospel Choir poses on the stairs. Credit: Courtesy of Briana Anthony

At first glance, Ohio State can seem intimidating, but finding a home in the right student organization can help students make connections, build relationships and make a large campus feel a little smaller.

Ohio State’s main campus is home to about 1,400 student organizations . With options ranging from major-specific to those that highlight art, politics, religion, identity, sexuality, culture and language, choosing just one to explore might be the real challenge.

“When I was an incoming freshman, I was kind of at loss with this huge campus and kind of wanted to find my people,” Angela Li, a third-year in neuroscience and president of Dance of the Soul from China , said.

Li, who joined Dance of the Soul from China her freshman year, said the organization aims to create an environment for people who love to dance and have fun, regardless of cultural background or prior dance experience, by creating, practicing and performing cross-cultural dances at events such as Lunar New Year and Taste of OSU.

In addition to hosting workshops for multicultural carnivals, Dance of the Soul from China also brings in outside choreographers to teach in different styles ranging from traditional Chinese fan and ribbon dance to more modern dance, Li said.

The club meets Friday from 7:30-9 p.m and Sunday from 12:30-2 p.m. in the Ohio Union. Those interested in getting involved are encouraged to email Li at li.10090@osu.edu .

“Whether or not you want to learn the Chinese culture, learn Chinese dance or just want to make more friends, it’s absolutely more fun when there’s more people with different backgrounds and you have more ideas on the table,” Li said.

For those who would rather sing than dance, the African American Voices Gospel Choir has been bringing Ohio State students together to celebrate God through singing and rhythmic movement for the past 30 years, Briana Anthony, a fourth-year in philosophy and president of AAV, said.

“We uplift things of hope and positivity and encouragement,” Anthony said. “We are a Christian organization, so the Christian God and Jesus are common themes also in our music.”

Anthony said she joined AAV as a freshman because she was interested in seeing other Christians on campus and building up her own community. She said the choir, which meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m., is about 40 members strong and majority African American.

“We do have students who come from different racial backgrounds who attend our meetings and are part of the choir, which is cool, but we usually are majority African American throughout the years,” Anthony said.

Anthony said AAV usually performs at the MLK Day of Service, African Night , African American Heritage Festival , Gospel Fest and any events held at the Hale Center. T hose interested in getting involved with AAV can email aavgc.osu@gmail.com or send a DM to their Twitter or Instagram accounts.

One of the oldest student organizations on campus — established in 1875 — is the Men’s Glee Club , which has been making music at Ohio State longer than any other group, Jarrod Hay, a fourth-year in neuroscience and president of the Men’s Glee Club, said.

“If you are coming to OSU, it’s a little scary because there are 60,000 students here,” Hay said. “But the biggest part of what we are is community. It’s a group of brothers. It was very impactful for me as a first-year and through all my years.”

The Men’s Glee Club travels around the country to perform, sings at events on campus and performs community service in Columbus, Hay said. They hold meetings Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4:10-5:05 p.m. in Hughes 100.

“We do tailgates on all the Saturdays before home games during football season,” Hay said. “We go over by Oxley’s, and we just sing all of the Buckeye tunes and have a really good time. That’s honestly my favorite thing we do as the Men’s Glee Club.”

For incoming freshmen who are passionate about singing and building community, both the Men’s and Women’s Glee Club are a quick way for them to find a home, Hay said. Men’s Glee Club hosts auditions during the first two or three weeks of each semester. Information on the club and other campus choirs can be found on the Ohio State Choir page .

For LBGTQ students looking for their on-campus community, joining a student organization like Pride could help them feel more comfortable and accepted, Ross Gilson, a third-year in environmental science and president of Pride, said.

“For a queer freshman, it would be a really great way to meet other queer people, especially if you lived in an environment like me where you didn’t have a lot of people,” Gilson said. “Before I was at college, I wasn’t out at all, and now being in Pride for coming up on three years now, it’s made me feel a lot more accepted and comfortable with myself.”

Gilson said Pride is a safe place for queer people to come together and build relationships with other queer students while having a good time on campus in a more relaxed environment. Gilson said Pride hosts events such as game nights, trivia and queer history nights, as well as a tie-dye event at the end of the semester.

“Mostly, our mission is just to make people feel accepted and included, not just on the basis of being queer, but any type of person from any background,” Gilson said. “We do our very best to be as inclusive as we can and make it a safe environment.”

Gilson said anyone interested in joining Pride or attending a meeting can email prideosu@gmail.com .

Incoming freshmen can make their way to the Autumn Student Involvement Fair either in person or online Aug. 22 from 4-7 p.m. to scout out potential student organizations and meet other involved students.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_897e00ff446bdb3159d30a3824235357.blob

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
63 followers
Loading

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

Women’s Soccer: Former Buckeye Nichelle Prince earns gold medal as member of Team Canada

Then-junior forward Nichelle Prince (7) celebrates with teammates after a goal during a game against Minnesota on Sept. 17. Credit: Sam Harris | For The Lantern. Former Ohio State women’s soccer forward Nichelle Prince earned her first-career gold medal Friday as a member of Team Canada.Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus’ Own: Brandi Sparks uses music as a means of encouragement to audience

. Sparks’ new single called “I Love You More,” written for her grandmother, is set to come out before this fall, Sparks said. Photo credit: Andres Ibarra | Lantern Reporter.Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Ohio State quarterbacks provide insight on race for starting spot

Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis works with the quarterbacks during the first preseason practice on Aug. 4. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Time is running out for Ohio State to decide who will lead its offense in the 2021-22 campaign.Read full story
Ohio State

‘Once in a lifetime:’ What made two-sport J.T. Tuimoloau’s recruitment special to Ohio State

Ohio State freshman defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (44) runs through a drill during the first preseason practice on Aug. 4. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Jack Sawyer kicked off Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class with his commitment in February 2019, making it official when he signed his national letter of intent alongside 20 other future Buckeyes in December.Read full story
Ohio State

Study finds race, politics influence Americans’ views on controversial issues in sports

Brutus Buckeye waves the American Flag after a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against Indiana on Oct. 6, 2018. Ohio State won 49-26. Credit: Amal Saeed | Lantern File Photo.Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State study finds decline in adolescent mental health amid pandemic

As COVID-19 altered societal norms with less interactions, an Ohio State student found many people began experiencing adverse effects to their mental health — particularly adolescents. Photo Illustration By: Ris Twigg | Lantern File Photo.Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State partnership offers online mental health support

SilverCloud is an online mental health care platform which users can access 24/7 to help manage their mental health. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Beyond Counseling and Consultation Services, Ohio State has added another mental health resource to its list that will allow students to work at a personalized pace this fall semester.Read full story
Ohio State

Wexner Medical Center to require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

The Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State will require all students affiliated with the medical center, faculty and staff to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or provide an approved exemption by Oct. 15, a Tuesday press release stated. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Ohio State community vaccination rate reaches 71 percent, university offers vaccine incentives

A vial of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The first doses of the vaccine at Ohio State were administered March 2, 2021. Credit: Owen Milnes | Lantern File Photo. This story was originally published June 23. It has been updated for the BuckeyeBound edition.Read full story
Columbus, OH

Several Welcome Week traditions return in person

Buckeye Kickoff will be held in-person Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. Credit: Courtesy of the Office of Student Life. Campus is slowly coming back to life this fall with many treasured Welcome Week traditions returning after a quiet year due to COVID-19.Read full story
Ohio State

Columbus events, attractions for weekends outside the classroom

Chihuly glass at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Columbus. Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Wilson. With Columbus establishments opening their doors once again, Ohio State students can now catch a movie, eat out with friends, attend concerts and experience all the city has to offer with a sense of normalcy.Read full story
Columbus, OH

Companions in the city: Where and why to get houseplants in Columbus

Strader’s Garden Center is located at 5350 Riverside Drive in Columbus and features numerous types of plants and flowers. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Despite the importance often placed on forming new friends in college, one particular group of companions may be getting overlooked: those of the green variety.Read full story

Food, libraries and recreational facilities across campus

Looking for dining halls, gyms and libraries across campus? Check out The Lantern’s campus resource map. Credit: Marcy Paredes | Managing Editor for Design. All hours are subject to change due to holidays, game days, public health recommendations or other factors.Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State LGBTQ, academic, mental health, community and religious resources

At Ohio State, the Student Life Multicultural Center provides resources for LGBTQ+ Buckeyes and allies. In the Columbus Area, Stonewall Columbus’ seeks to“increase visibility, inclusion, and connection for the LGBTQ+ community. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State has school-record 26 Olympians in Tokyo

Ohio State seniors Anavia Battle and Eric Harrison Jr. will compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in track and field. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Dept. of Athletics. The pandemic forced many to put their Olympic dreams on hold during an unprecedented year, and the return of the games will result in an unprecedented number of Ohio State representatives in Tokyo.Read full story
Ohio State

Track and Field: Adelaide Aquilla overcomes walk-on status, competes at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Ohio State senior Adelaide Aquilla will compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics for Team USA in shot put. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Dept. of Athletics. Since her arrival at Ohio State, Adelaide Aquilla has defied all odds.Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers to forgo senior year, enroll early at Ohio State

Five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers announced he will join the Buckeyes a year early Monday. Credit: Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News via TNS. Ohio State added another talented arm to an already loaded quarterback room Monday as five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers announced he will join the Buckeyes a year early.Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State athletics likely to open fall seasons at full capacity, tips for game day

Aerial shot of an empty Ohio Stadium. Credit: Lantern File Photo. After the pandemic barred fans from Ohio Stadium and other Ohio State sporting events during the 2020-21 school year, fans will once again be allowed to populate their favorite Ohio State athletic venues this year.Read full story
2 comments

Men’s Basketball: Duane Washington Jr. agrees to two-way contract with Indiana Pacers

Ohio State junior guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) dribbles the ball down the court during the Ohio State-Illinois Big Ten Tournament game on March 14. Ohio State lost 88-91. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy