Food, libraries and recreational facilities across campus

All hours are subject to change due to holidays, game days, public health recommendations or other factors.
Places to eat on campus:
- 12th Avenue Bread Company (S)
- Courtside Cafe (W)
- Curl Market (N)
- Marketplace (S)
- Mirror Lake Eatery (S)
- Sloopy’s Diner (south )
- Traditions at Kennedy (S)
- Traditions at Morrill (W)
- Traditions at Scott (N)
- Union Market (S)
- Woody’s Tavern (S)
- The PAD (N)
- Oxley’s To Go (N)
- Food Truck (Thyme & Change) (N)
Cafés:
- 12th Avenue Bread Company (S)
- Oxley’s by the Numbers (N)
- Berry Cafe (Central)
- Caffeine Element (S)
- Connecting Grounds (N)
- Crane Cafe (S)
- Terra Byte Cafe (N)
- Espress-OH (S)
- Union Market
- Ksa Cafe (N)
- Juice 2 (W)
- StreetSweets (S)
Gyms:
- Adventure Recreation Center (ARC)
- Monday-Thursday: 6 a.m. to midnight
- Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 8 a.m. to midnight
- Jesse Owens South Recreation Center
- Monday-Thursday: 6 a.m. to midnight
- Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday: noon to 10 p.m.
- Sunday: noon to midnight
- Coffey Road Park (CRP)
- Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to midnight
- Friday: 4-11 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. to midnight
- Fred Beekman Park (FBP)
- Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to midnight
- Friday: 4-11 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. to midnight
- Recreation and Physical Activity Center (RPAC)
- Monday-Friday: 5:30 a.m. to midnight
- Saturday: 8 a.m. to midnight
- Sunday: 10 a.m. to midnight
- Outdoor Adventure Center (OAC)
- Monday-Thursday: 2-10 p.m.
- Friday: noon to 10 p.m.
- Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- North Recreation Center (NRC)
- Monday-Thursday: 6 a.m. to midnight
- Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. to midnight
- Aquatic Center
- Monday-Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Lincoln Tower Park (LTP)
- Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to midnight
- Friday: 4-11 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. to midnight
Libraries:
- 18th Avenue Library (N)
- This library follows a 24/5 schedule, opening Sunday at 7:30 a.m. and closing Friday at midnight. Saturday is 7:30 a.m. to midnight.
- Architecture Library (N)
- Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday 2-6 p.m.
- Biological Sciences/Pharmacy Library (BPL) (W)
- Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Closed on weekends
- FAES Library (W)
- Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Closed on weekends
- Fine Arts Library (N)
- Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday: 2-6 p.m.
- Geology Library (S)
- Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday: 2-6 p.m.
- Music and Dance Library (N)
- Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Closed on weekend
- Thompson Library (Central)
- Monday-Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to midnight
- Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. to midnight
- Veterinary Medicine Library (W)
- Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Closed on weekend
