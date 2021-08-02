Food, libraries and recreational facilities across campus

Looking for dining halls, gyms and libraries across campus? Check out The Lantern’s campus resource map. Credit: Marcy Paredes | Managing Editor for Design

All hours are subject to change due to holidays, game days, public health recommendations or other factors.

Places to eat on campus:

12th Avenue Bread Company (S)

Courtside Cafe (W)

Curl Market (N)

Marketplace (S)

Mirror Lake Eatery (S)

Sloopy’s Diner (south )

Traditions at Kennedy (S)

Traditions at Morrill (W)

Traditions at Scott (N)

Union Market (S)

Woody’s Tavern (S)

The PAD (N)

Oxley’s To Go (N)

Food Truck (Thyme & Change) (N)

Cafés:

12th Avenue Bread Company (S)

Oxley’s by the Numbers (N)

Berry Cafe (Central)

Caffeine Element (S)

Connecting Grounds (N)

Crane Cafe (S)

Terra Byte Cafe (N)

Espress-OH (S)

Union Market

Ksa Cafe (N)

Juice 2 (W)

StreetSweets (S)

Gyms:

Adventure Recreation Center (ARC) Monday-Thursday: 6 a.m. to midnight Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday: 8 a.m. to midnight

Jesse Owens South Recreation Center Monday-Thursday: 6 a.m. to midnight Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday: noon to 10 p.m. Sunday: noon to midnight

Coffey Road Park (CRP) Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to midnight Friday: 4-11 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to midnight

Fred Beekman Park (FBP) Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to midnight Friday: 4-11 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to midnight

Recreation and Physical Activity Center (RPAC) Monday-Friday: 5:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday: 8 a.m. to midnight Sunday: 10 a.m. to midnight

Outdoor Adventure Center (OAC) Monday-Thursday: 2-10 p.m. Friday: noon to 10 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

North Recreation Center (NRC) Monday-Thursday: 6 a.m. to midnight Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to midnight

Aquatic Center Monday-Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lincoln Tower Park (LTP) Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to midnight Friday: 4-11 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to midnight



Libraries: