Columbus, OH

Columbus events, attractions for weekends outside the classroom

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33LrUZ_0bFdhg9n00
Chihuly glass at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Columbus. Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Wilson

With Columbus establishments opening their doors once again, Ohio State students can now catch a movie, eat out with friends, attend concerts and experience all the city has to offer with a sense of normalcy.

The vibrant array of entertainment options may seem overwhelming at first, but there is plenty of time to try everything. To help navigate the arts and entertainment life in Columbus, The Lantern compiled a list of just a few of the many fun festivities available to students.

At the Wexner Center for the Arts, students can view art exhibitions, participate in classes and attend film showings, Melissa Starker, spokesperson for the Wexner Center, said. Students can view the gallery for free, with other free or reduced cost events and activities offered as well.

“We’re rolling back into things for fall after a year and a half of things kind of being uncertain and having to do so much offsite,” Starker said. “We’re really leaning into making great experiences for people this coming year.”

Starker said the fall exhibition at the Wexner Center will feature Jacqueline Humphries, an abstract painter. Much of Humphries’ work includes emojis and emoticons and involves a combination of abstract and semi-abstract imagery.

“The fact that this artist works with symbolism that is so familiar to people, I feel like that’s just a fascinating combination, and I can’t wait to see how people respond to it,” Starker said.

Humphries’ exhibition opens at the Wexner Center Sept. 18 and will close Jan. 2, 2022, according to the center’s website . Tickets are free for college students with a valid student ID.

The Columbus Museum of Art is currently showcasing the works of the late Columbus artist, Aminah Robinson, through Oct. 3, with a Vincent Van Gogh exhibition scheduled to open Nov. 12, Betsy Meacham, spokesperson for the museum, said.

Meacham said the museum hosts Bar, Art and Live Music Thursdays throughout the summer. Tickets to BAM Thursdays are $5, with the event running every week from 5-9 p.m.

“It’s a really fun time to be here, get inspired, but also just kind of hang out and connect with your friends,” Meacham said.

Students can also visit over 190 retail, restaurant and entertainment venues located at Easton Town Center, Jennifer Peterson, chief executive at Easton, said. Beyond shopping and dining, Easton offers special events such as yoga and the Easton Challenge, an event inspired by the Tokyo Olympics with challenges such as a wave machine, an archery contest and an obstacle course.

Highlights at Easton include tasting botanical brews at Forbidden Root Brewery, grabbing burgers and shakes at Ivan Kane’s Forty Deuce Cafe and experiencing the highly-Instagrammable greenery, chandeliers and windows at the RH Rooftop Restaurant. Easton is also hosting acoustic concerts every Thursday from 6-9 p.m.

“One of the benefits of Easton is that it’s got something for everyone,” Peterson said. “What we bring is a vibrant environment where anyone can come to escape their everyday.”

Peterson also said the art displays at Easton, including murals, wallscapes and installations, contribute to the visitor experience. Launched in June, the Central Park Fountain takes a former restaurant and transforms it into a floral display.

“We’ve made it a strategic imperative to have public art here and to showcase the talent in Columbus, and we feel really passionate about that,” Peterson said.

Easton is not the only place choosing to highlight art and talent. The Center of Science and Industry in downtown Columbus showcases programs such as the Animation Academy exhibition and COSI’s virtual Color of Science program, which shines a spotlight on diverse figures in the STEM field, Abby Poklar, vice president of philanthropy at COSI, said.

“We have a great program called the Color of Science, which is our diversity program essentially, and it’s all around how we elevate and highlight the work of diverse professionals working in the field of STEM,” Poklar said.

These programs are joined by other new exhibitions such as “¡Cuba!,” a joint project with the American Museum of Natural History that places Cuba’s history and culture on display, Poklar said.

The Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens will begin offering activities to students in the fall as well, beginning with the Harvest Blooms exhibition from Sept. 25 through Oct. 15, Jennifer Wilson, director of marketing and communications for the conservatory, said. The conservatory also hosts the Pumpkin Aglow series, which begins Oct. 13 and features hundreds of carved pumpkins along with other Halloween-themed features.

The Pumpkins Aglow exhibit at the conservatory has sold out during the past two years, Wilson said. Tickets can be purchased for the special event on the conservatory’s website .

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_897e00ff446bdb3159d30a3824235357.blob

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
65 followers
Loading

More from The Lantern

Football: Healthy from Achilles tear, CB Cameron Brown eager to return and contribute

Junior cornerback Cameron Brown spoke about his return from an Achilles injury after preseason practice on Aug. 6. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Dropping back in coverage during the fourth quarter in Beaver Stadium last October, then-junior cornerback Cameron Brown felt a pop in his lower leg.Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Secondary unit looks beyond difficult 2020 campaign

Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs speaks to the media following a preseason practice on Aug. 6. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. The Ohio State secondary rolled with many punches throughout its 2020 campaign.Read full story
Ohio State

Women’s Soccer: Former Buckeye Nichelle Prince earns gold medal as member of Team Canada

Then-junior forward Nichelle Prince (7) celebrates with teammates after a goal during a game against Minnesota on Sept. 17. Credit: Sam Harris | For The Lantern. Former Ohio State women’s soccer forward Nichelle Prince earned her first-career gold medal Friday as a member of Team Canada.Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus’ Own: Brandi Sparks uses music as a means of encouragement to audience

. Sparks’ new single called “I Love You More,” written for her grandmother, is set to come out before this fall, Sparks said. Photo credit: Andres Ibarra | Lantern Reporter.Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Ohio State quarterbacks provide insight on race for starting spot

Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis works with the quarterbacks during the first preseason practice on Aug. 4. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Time is running out for Ohio State to decide who will lead its offense in the 2021-22 campaign.Read full story
Ohio State

‘Once in a lifetime:’ What made two-sport J.T. Tuimoloau’s recruitment special to Ohio State

Ohio State freshman defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (44) runs through a drill during the first preseason practice on Aug. 4. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Jack Sawyer kicked off Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class with his commitment in February 2019, making it official when he signed his national letter of intent alongside 20 other future Buckeyes in December.Read full story
Ohio State

Study finds race, politics influence Americans’ views on controversial issues in sports

Brutus Buckeye waves the American Flag after a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against Indiana on Oct. 6, 2018. Ohio State won 49-26. Credit: Amal Saeed | Lantern File Photo.Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State study finds decline in adolescent mental health amid pandemic

As COVID-19 altered societal norms with less interactions, an Ohio State student found many people began experiencing adverse effects to their mental health — particularly adolescents. Photo Illustration By: Ris Twigg | Lantern File Photo.Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State partnership offers online mental health support

SilverCloud is an online mental health care platform which users can access 24/7 to help manage their mental health. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Beyond Counseling and Consultation Services, Ohio State has added another mental health resource to its list that will allow students to work at a personalized pace this fall semester.Read full story
Ohio State

Wexner Medical Center to require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

The Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State will require all students affiliated with the medical center, faculty and staff to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or provide an approved exemption by Oct. 15, a Tuesday press release stated. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Ohio State community vaccination rate reaches 71 percent, university offers vaccine incentives

A vial of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The first doses of the vaccine at Ohio State were administered March 2, 2021. Credit: Owen Milnes | Lantern File Photo. This story was originally published June 23. It has been updated for the BuckeyeBound edition.Read full story
Columbus, OH

Several Welcome Week traditions return in person

Buckeye Kickoff will be held in-person Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. Credit: Courtesy of the Office of Student Life. Campus is slowly coming back to life this fall with many treasured Welcome Week traditions returning after a quiet year due to COVID-19.Read full story
Columbus, OH

Companions in the city: Where and why to get houseplants in Columbus

Strader’s Garden Center is located at 5350 Riverside Drive in Columbus and features numerous types of plants and flowers. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Despite the importance often placed on forming new friends in college, one particular group of companions may be getting overlooked: those of the green variety.Read full story

Food, libraries and recreational facilities across campus

Looking for dining halls, gyms and libraries across campus? Check out The Lantern’s campus resource map. Credit: Marcy Paredes | Managing Editor for Design. All hours are subject to change due to holidays, game days, public health recommendations or other factors.Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State LGBTQ, academic, mental health, community and religious resources

At Ohio State, the Student Life Multicultural Center provides resources for LGBTQ+ Buckeyes and allies. In the Columbus Area, Stonewall Columbus’ seeks to“increase visibility, inclusion, and connection for the LGBTQ+ community. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.Read full story
Ohio State

Student organizations make finding belonging at Ohio State easier

The African American Voices Gospel Choir poses on the stairs. Credit: Courtesy of Briana Anthony. At first glance, Ohio State can seem intimidating, but finding a home in the right student organization can help students make connections, build relationships and make a large campus feel a little smaller.Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Ohio State has school-record 26 Olympians in Tokyo

Ohio State seniors Anavia Battle and Eric Harrison Jr. will compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in track and field. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Dept. of Athletics. The pandemic forced many to put their Olympic dreams on hold during an unprecedented year, and the return of the games will result in an unprecedented number of Ohio State representatives in Tokyo.Read full story
Ohio State

Track and Field: Adelaide Aquilla overcomes walk-on status, competes at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Ohio State senior Adelaide Aquilla will compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics for Team USA in shot put. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Dept. of Athletics. Since her arrival at Ohio State, Adelaide Aquilla has defied all odds.Read full story
Ohio State

Football: Five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers to forgo senior year, enroll early at Ohio State

Five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers announced he will join the Buckeyes a year early Monday. Credit: Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News via TNS. Ohio State added another talented arm to an already loaded quarterback room Monday as five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers announced he will join the Buckeyes a year early.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy