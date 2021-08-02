Football: Five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers to forgo senior year, enroll early at Ohio State

Five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers announced he will join the Buckeyes a year early Monday. Credit: Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News via TNS

Ohio State added another talented arm to an already loaded quarterback room Monday as five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers announced he will join the Buckeyes a year early.

Ewers will forgo his senior season in high school to enroll early at Ohio State, the quarterback announced Monday. The Southlake, Texas, native now joins a competitive quarterback room that previously had three signal callers vying for the starting void left by Justin Fields — none of which have attempted a collegiate pass.

“Following conversations with my family and those I know have my best interests in mind, I’ve decided it’s time for me to enroll at Ohio State and begin my career as a Buckeye,” Ewers said in a tweet.

With the opportunity to profit off of his name, image and likeness in mind, Ewers was denied the opportunity to earn NIL compensation as a high school athlete in Texas, which played a role in the decision to enroll early.

However, Ewers said his decision to enroll early at Ohio State was not solely based on financial opportunities.

“This is not just a financial decision; this is about what is best for my football career,” Ewers said. “At 18, with one final class about to be completed to earn my high school degree, I feel it’s time to get the jump on my college career that is available to me.”