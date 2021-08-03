Arizona Removes Certain Restrictions on Workers with Criminal Histories

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed HB 2067, amending Arizona Revised Statutes. Section 13-905 allows persons convicted for certain criminal offenses to seek a Certificate or Second Chance and to overturn a previous conviction.

This law allows for second chances in employment, occupational licenses, housing, and other related matters. Arizona doesn't have an expungement law that completely erases convictions from one's record. However, A.R.S. Certain convictions can be set aside by section 13-905. This amendment allows those who have completed their probation or sentence conditions to apply for the court to set aside any prior convictions and to receive a certificate that will allow them to continue to obtain required occupational licenses, if they are otherwise qualified.

August 27th will see the amendment take effect. It benefits ex-offenders by allowing for them to request to have certain felony or misdemeanor convictions canceled. This also assists them in moving on from prior criminal convictions that may hinder their ability to find employment opportunities. If a certificate has not been issued before, a certificate must be included in court applications for the setting aside of prior convictions.

Persons convicted of misdemeanors or class 4, 5, or 6 felonies must have at least two years elapsed since they were sentenced or on probation. Also eligible are applications to have prior convictions for class 2 and 3 felonies set aside with at least five year elapsed since the completion of probation or sentence conditions.

The new law is not applicable to all crimes or convictions. The following crimes are exempt from being set aside:

Driving with a suspended license

Violations to ARS Title 28 Chapter 3 include criminal speeding and felony flight, aggressive driving and hit-and-run.

Convictions involving a deadly weapons or serious bodily injury.

Convictions that require the person to register as a victim of sexual abuse or for offender monitoring.

Convictions for sexual motivation

Convictions of victims younger than 15 years old

Except where otherwise stated, the certificate exempts the person from any restrictions or limitations that may be imposed on obtaining an occupational license issued under Title 323 if they are qualified.

The law requires that the person admits any prior convictions to be used in employment applications. The set aside law in Arizona does not extinguish a person's criminal record. Therefore, the person will still need to disclose the conviction. Employers conducting an Arizona background check will notice a note next to the conviction that indicates it is being set aside. The person can report the court's decision as vacated, dismiss the charges, and then present the certificate.

The court will consider multiple factors when deciding whether to grant the certificate or to cancel the conviction.

The new law states that the certificate does not serve as a recommendation or sponsorship of a promotion for the certificate holder when he or she applies for an occupational license, employment, or housing.

Limited Employer Liability

Employers who hire a certificate holder are also exempt from tort liability. Employers are generally not liable for the hiring of an independent contractor or employee who has been issued a certificate indicating that they may be negligent in hiring. This applies to injuries or damages sustained by the worker. It is possible to exclude criminal convictions from evidence that were made before the employee worked for the employer.

In lawsuits alleging failure to provide adequate supervision, the worker may not have a prior criminal conviction. This is unless the employer knew of the conviction, and the type was directly related the nature of the employee and the conduct that led to the injury. If the contractor or employee later violates fiduciary responsibilities regarding the management of money and property, this limitation of liability does not apply.

Employers who hire law enforcement officers and security guards who have been convicted of violent crimes or excessive force are also exempt from these limited liability protections.

The ARS 32-4701 provides that the licensing authority can issue to any otherwise qualified applicant convicted of an offense a regular or provisional license. However, this does not prevent a licensing authority exercising its discretion to issue licenses. Licenses cannot be granted to any occupation in which the licensee would be responsible for supervising children or adults who are vulnerable, or any renewal or initial license application where the applicant has been convicted of an offense while performing the occupation's duties or one substantially similar.

Recommendations from Employers

Employers are advised to carefully review job descriptions, position requirements and employment applications as the law is not expected to take effect for several more months. The new law will require training for human resources and hiring managers who have decision-making and retention authority.

Employers should remember that they can't legally refuse to hire a candidate without a certificate. However, a certain amount of liability protection is provided for those candidates who are hired. It is unclear what protection that is available, such as whether it is available in tort cases (e.g. employee assaults third parties) or in employment cases (e.g. employee sexually harasses coworkers).

Employers should also note that the amended statute does NOT legally prohibit employers from asking about past convictions. Candidates with certificates cannot withhold information about previous convictions. This is in contrast to jurisdictions that have passed "ban-the box" laws such as California and New Mexico. The law's purpose is to help ex-offenders reintegrate into the workforce, by providing proof of rehabilitation (i.e. the certificate).

