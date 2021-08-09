Visit a Unique Wine Bar in Maine

Food and Drink

My wife and I at Old Vines Wine Bar, Maine Author

What does Vladimir Putin, George W. Bush, Condoleezza Rice, Bill Clinton, Colin Powell, and Billy Graham all have in common?

They have all visited the quaint little town of Kennebunkport, Maine. Of course, not just to sample Maine’s famous lobsters, which I’m sure they did, but it was to visit the summer home of the Bush family.

Kennebunkport and Kennebunk are in York County, a small coastal area thirty miles north of the New Hampshire border.

Coastal life

York county is steeped in history and famous for the Atlantic Shore Line Railway Company. This was established in 1900 and was an electric trolley network connecting Kennebunkport, Sanford, Ogunquit, York, Kittery, Eliot, and many other small coastal towns. The trollies once provided transport for people and also much-needed fuel, in the way of coal for local mills. Mills were vital to the economy and people’s livelihood.

The two towns, which are more like one town, have all sorts of shops and food spots, most notably, seafood restaurants. Craft stores and coffee shops fill the little town. One of our favorite stores is The Candy Man. This busy store will give you a sugar rush like never before. They have saltwater taffy, Chocolate, and penny sweets. But the real treat is the homemade fudge, it’s to die for!

Tourists and locals swarm this store, so get in line.

The towns of Kennebunk and Kennebunkport are connected by the Mathew J. Lanigan bridge. Walking over this short bridge provides amazing opportunities for pictures. Get your phone ready!

Best food in town

Outdoor seating Author

Indoor seating Author

The Old Vines Wine Bar offers the best food and drinks in both Kennebunk and the port. Old Vines is located in Kennebunk, one-half mile from the bridge.

They offer both indoor and outdoor seating. They have a patio area protected by a large permanent tent, excellent for big groups and families. At night, enjoy live music while you eat and drink.

It is clear by the happy disposition of the staff that they enjoy working there, and all are very knowledgeable about the food and drinks they serve.

The friendly owner and general manager, James Warwick told us, “Our success is due to our amazing staff, chefs, and bartenders.”

The owners Jon Ellms, Rick Taranto, and my fellow Brit James Warwick have created a lovely dining experience. James brings his experience of working in London restaurants to Old Vines Wine Bar. It is not a place to simply eat dinner, but rather, it is a journey of flavors and tasting.

Dining inside is cozy and intimate. The seating is comfortable, and with rustic décor and lighting, you are thrown into another world of unusual food and flavors.

The food is a work of art

The chef at Wine Bar is Peter Croce. He imagines and prepares dishes you will not find anywhere else. His attention to presentation is remarkably unique and refreshing. Croce clearly understands the importance of ‘plating.’ This is the art of food aesthetics. Each meal is presented as a work of act, visually beginning your journey of tasting.

We started our journey with the quinoa bowl. The bowl is plentiful and consists of arugula covered with a helpful serving of quinoa, the addition of Berbere fried chickpeas is a fantastic touch, giving the naturally soft quinoa, a crunch with every mouthful. The chef serves this with Fresno Chilis but intellectually adding cucumbers to take the edge off the heat. A light dressing of Tahini sauce is added.

Quinoa Bowl Author

This is a wonderful example of fusion cooking mixing Quinoa and Fresno chili’s (South American) with chickpeas and Tahini sauce (Middle Eastern).

Next, we tried the Fig Tartlet. Again the presentation was marvelous, your mouth waters just looking at it. Figs are placed on sweet caramelized shallot jam, all resting on warm crispy pancetta. Topped with crumbled Feta cheese.

Fig Tartlet Author

This was so yummy it was almost like a dessert pastry. The Roasted shallots with the pancetta were a perfect balance of sweet and savory. I’m not a huge fig fan but to be honest, I was a little upset we didn’t order two of these.

We also got the Caesar salad, which was very good if you didn’t want to venture out on the more unusual foods. They also offer local fish, sea bass, and halibut.

Their chicken meatballs are a local favorite, our waitress said, “If these were ever taken off the menu, there would be an uprising from the locals.”

We made the mistake ordering the Charcuterie board. Not that the food was a mistake, but the board was MASSIVE! We should have brought the kids. Actually, no way! Sorry, love you guys!

The Charcuterie board provided three piles of cured meat, three kinds of cheese, whole ground mustered, seasonally jam (blueberry jam), and pickled veggies. The Coppa was my favorite.

One of the cheeses was “Double Dutch,” hailing straight from Holland. This remarkable cheese was half goat cheese and half cow cheese. The creamy vs soft cheese was separated by a strange line running through the cheese, after asking our waitress what the line was, she told us that it was a thin layer of ash. Turns out this is the ash of burnt grape leaf’s use in the ripening process. Amazing!! But it also looks cool.

Charcuterie Board Author

We finished of the night off with a delicious Sticky Toffee pudding served with fresh whipped cream. Again, it was yummy!

The Alchemists

The Old Vines Wine Bar is known for its divinely concocted drinks. Again, much like the chef, these artists have a flair for delicate tastes and an understanding of the mixology behind a truly delicious drink.

I watched the bartender while he mixed a drink, squinting as he poured liquor into a measuring glass. This alchemist took great care in mixing a drink and creating the same consistency and flavor as he had before. It is truly a wonderful experience to dine here and be served by someone who takes great pride in the art of mixology.

I enjoyed the Mexico Mule. The Old Vine uses Reposado Tequila which is aged in old whisky barrels giving it a slight brown hue. The drink is made with ginger beer and blood orange. Resposado is fantastic for enhancing the flavors of fruits and syrups in a cocktail. It was delicious!!

My wife had the Birdcage which is a mixed drink made with Jamaican rum, Italian liquor Campari, sparkling wine, along with orange and lime juice. My wife is very picky when it comes to drinks and knows what she likes, and she loved this!

Mexican Mule and Birdcage Author

I am certainly not a wine expert, but their wine list is extensive and I am sure would satisfy those more educated than myself. Their selection is truly international with wine from Germany, New Zealand, Austria, France, California, Argentina, Oregon, Lebanon, Spain, and Italy.

Many of these wines are aged from 2015, 2016, and 2017 which were excellent years for vine harvesting in Europe.

Sample the many wines per glass, bottle, half-bottle, or even Magnums size bottles.

Wine Author

If you are in Maine you must visit The Old Vines Wine Bar. You will not be disappointed, it will become one of your favorite spots like it has to us. To see more article like this click FOLLOW below.

173 Port Road

Kennebunk

ME, 04043

207-967-2310

Tuesday-Thursday 4 pm-10 pm

Friday-Saturday 4 pm-11 pm

The hungry traveler writes about his and his wife's experiences of food and drink in New England. He also writes fiction and essays and has been published in various online journals.

