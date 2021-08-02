The Best Pita Bread You Will Ever Have

Pita Restaurant
Chelmsford
Food and Drink
Bread
In almost every culture in the world, the local diet consists of some type of bread. This staple varies from country to country.
- Naan - South Asia
- Flour tortillas - Mexico
- Matnakash – Armenia
- Rghaif – South Africa
- Focaccia – Italy
- Pita – Middle East/Greece
Pita was being baked and consumed over 4,000 years ago. Originally from the Middle East, it is widely consumed around the world.
Pita Restaurant is owned by Alexa and Daniel Lyons. The couple have brought their Greek culture to Chelmsford MA, and have been serving the community for just over four years.
The food spot
Alexa comes from a family of Greek foodies as her father owned a Greek pizza place.
Pita is a simple cafeteria-style restaurant offering inside and outside seating. But be warned, this is a busy place. Office workers and the like arrive at Pita, sometimes in droves. You may want to order ahead.
They offer a wide variety of items; rice bowls, Gyros, Souvlaki, salads, and also daily specials. All oozing with Greek influenced flavors and culture.
All the food is fresh and your mouth will water as four Gyros spin in their kitchen, Chicken, Lamb, Pork, and Beef.
They bake fresh Pitas out in the open while you wait. Soak up sauces and food with some of the best pitas you will ever have, warm, fresh, and as soft as a velvet pillow. I could literally just have a plate of warm Pita and be happy. YUMMY!
What to try
The cheesy fries are made with Greek Kasseri cheese finely shaved over hand-cut fries. They are amazing. Combining two of the best foods? Genius!
My favorite dish is The Sriracha; Your pick of Gyro meat, (I always get Lamb) tomatoes, feta cheese, fries, lettuce, with Sriracha sauce, all bursting out of a warm pita.
I recently tried the stuffed Peppers. This was a special, so I am not sure if they are served on the regular menu. But if they are available, I suggest you try them. These are two larger sweet peppers, hollowed out and filled with rice and meat. The peppers sit in flavorful tomato marinated sauce. These are served with pita bread, perfect for soaking up the juices.
If you are in the area of Chelmsford, swing by this delightful food spot and try a little bit of Greek culture.
18 Boston Road
Chelmsford
MA
01824
Open everyday 11am-8pm
