Young Man Shot Dead In Milton

Another gun crime added this weekend in Massachusetts

Victim, Marquis Simmons Twitter

A 25-year-old Milton man was shot while walking with his scooter Saturday, July 11th. Marquis Simmons was transported to Boston Medical Center but died shortly after.

The shooting took place around 6 p.m Saturday on Belvoir Road, Milton.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said, “Milton Police and State Police detectives….worked through last night in gathering evidence,” which led to the arrest of Myles King, a 21-year-old. King was also from Milton.

“The arrest was made in less than 24 hours from the shooting,” Morrissey stated.

Marquis Simmons was a bright young man who enjoyed building things. He hoped to start his own business one day. The scooter he had when he was shot was built from scratch by him. He would shovel elderly people's driveways and walkways in the winter. He loved dogs, and had recently adopted a puppy.

The victims mother, Staci Atkins during the last few years has lost her sister, her father, and now she said, "They took my baby."

Police continue with their investigation as to why this shooting took place, and if there was a connection between the two men.

King will be arraigned on Monday at Quincy District Court.

Boston continues to see a rise in gun violence. This was one of multiple shootings in Boston this weekend.

Haggis Boy is a writer and a quality inspector living in Massachusetts. He has published short stories and essays in various online journals.

