Milton, MA

Young Man Shot Dead In Milton

The Hungry Traveler

Another gun crime added this weekend in Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jmkRy_0atxJx5T00
Victim, Marquis SimmonsTwitter

A 25-year-old Milton man was shot while walking with his scooter Saturday, July 11th. Marquis Simmons was transported to Boston Medical Center but died shortly after.

The shooting took place around 6 p.m Saturday on Belvoir Road, Milton.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said, “Milton Police and State Police detectives….worked through last night in gathering evidence,” which led to the arrest of Myles King, a 21-year-old. King was also from Milton.

“The arrest was made in less than 24 hours from the shooting,” Morrissey stated.

Marquis Simmons was a bright young man who enjoyed building things. He hoped to start his own business one day. The scooter he had when he was shot was built from scratch by him. He would shovel elderly people's driveways and walkways in the winter. He loved dogs, and had recently adopted a puppy.

The victims mother, Staci Atkins during the last few years has lost her sister, her father, and now she said, "They took my baby."

Police continue with their investigation as to why this shooting took place, and if there was a connection between the two men.

King will be arraigned on Monday at Quincy District Court.

Boston continues to see a rise in gun violence. This was one of multiple shootings in Boston this weekend.

Haggis Boy is a writer and a quality inspector living in Massachusetts. He has published short stories and essays in various online journals.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_cc8657e18515696c265ff2c4cedda1f4.blob

Robbie Sheerin is a Scotsman living in America. Exploring food and drink in New England.

Boston, MA
73 followers
Loading

More from The Hungry Traveler

Chelmsford, MA

The Best Pita Bread You Will Ever Have

In almost every culture in the world, the local diet consists of some type of bread. This staple varies from country to country. Pita was being baked and consumed over 4,000 years ago. Originally from the Middle East, it is widely consumed around the world.Read full story
Newburyport, MA

Visit Newburyport for the Best Pub Food Around

Newburyport, Massachusetts is one of our favorite towns to visit. Nestled just south of the New Hampshire border. Being a few towns south of Hampton Beach, Newburyport sits on the Merrimack River.Read full story
Salem, NH

A Little Taste of Italy in Salem NH.

My wife and I have visited The Tuscan Market twice this summer. It is the new hot spot in Salem, NH. The village consists of high-end shopping such as Pottery Barn, Arhaus, L.L.Bean, Williams-Sonoma, and more coming soon. As well as various food outlets, Ford Car dealer, grocery store, Homesense, Chase bank, and a gym, they are making their motto, “Live Work Stay Play,” a reality.Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

A hidden Treasure In Maine

Bruno’s Wood-Fired Pizzeria, My wife with the Cranberry Yule Mule,Author. My wife and I recently attended a wedding in Augusta, Maine. Since the drive is over two hours away, we decided to travel up the day before.Read full story
6 comments
Massachusetts State

The Country Is Running Out Of Iphones, Cars, and Gasoline, Be Prepared!

What have the Romans taught us about supply chains?. No Gas Lefthttps://unsplash.com/photos/TNvdQm6X1uk?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditSh. No, we are not running out of Iphones or gasoline just yet, thank goodness! But supply chains, more like supply necklaces, are so vulnerable and delicate that it seems the world could grind to a halt at any moment. After living through this pandemic, nothing would surprise me. Living in New England, we are used to this type of frenzy shopping. Whenever a noreaster is about to roll in, people rush to the store to get milk, bread, and eggs. Why is it always those things? Milk and Bread for dinner during a snowstorm? Yummy!!Read full story
Massachusetts State

Tropical Storm Elsa Batters New England

On Friday morning July 9th, Massachusetts residents had to deal with heavy rain and flash flooding brought on by tropical storm Elsa. Elsa is the fifth storm this year, and the strongest. At times Elsa dropped 1-2" of rain per hour.Read full story

REvil hacking group causes big problems

Cybercrimehttps://unsplash.com/photos/zvHhKiVuR9M?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditSh. On July 2, a Russian group known as REevil, hacked Kaseya limited, a software company. This hack affected 60 of its customers, but in turn, led to 1,500 secondly businesses being distrupted. Some of these businesses are cafes, dentists, and other small companies.Read full story
Massachusetts State

Racial crimes increase as the state opens up

Hate crimes plague Massachusetts as more and more people venture outside while the state opens up from the pandemic. This cowardly and brainless movement is seen almost every week in tv news reports.Read full story
3 comments

How Safe Are Our Bridges?

The Florida Condo collapse should make us rethink our bridges. Building collapsehttps://unsplash.com/photos/d4s3uw-AjsA?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditSh.Read full story
Massachusetts State

Increase In Car Break-ins

There are a lot of desperate people out there. Be it drugs, drinks, or another addiction that drives people to steal, it’s becoming a big problem. In Massachusetts from 2010-2016 opioid-related overdoes went from 547 to 2,102. From 2016-2020 these figures have stayed in the 2,100 plus range.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy