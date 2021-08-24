Duke Energy Plans to Devise Methane Monitoring Platform

CHARLOTTE, NC - On August 23, Duke Energy announced its plan to devise a methane-emissions monitoring platform with support from Microsoft and Accenture. Using satellites, fixed-wing aircraft, and ground-level sensing technology, the platform will collect real-time leakage data from natural gas distribution systems. The platform is expected to complete by October this year.

Based on an estimate from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, energy sector is the leading producers of methane emissions which constitutes almost 10% of the U.S. greenhouse gas emissions each year.

The new platform is said to be able to identify levels of methane emissions that may be overlooked by the current approach such as aerial and foot patrols. According to Duke Energy, the platform will complement the company's effort to reach net-zero methane emissions in its natural gas operations by 2030.

"This platform will re-imagine how natural gas local distribution companies calculate methane emissions and perform leak surveys and improve the expediency in which leaks may be repaired, resulting in dramatically lower methane emissions" said the senior vice president and chief operations officer, natural gas at Duke Energy, Brian Weisker.

Duke Energy started the initial satellites testing in 2020 and will collect monthly satellite captures in Greenville, S.C., starting in August to improve the platform's detection system.

On their part, Microsoft and Accenture will provide their expertise in analytics, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing to design the Microsoft Azure-based platform.

"Our work with Duke Energy and Microsoft demonstrates how technology, innovation and artificial intelligence can help address sustainability challanges." said the managing director in Accenture's utilities practice, Mark Schuler.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.