NC Rural Center and NCIOM Task Force Work Together to Devise Future Plan for NC Public Health

CHARLOTTE, NC - Medicine's Task Force on the Future of Local Public Health in North Carolina (NCIOM) invited the senior director of leadership and engagement for the NC Rural Center, Bronwyn Lucas to establish a plan to handle North Carolina's local public health needs and challanges, as well as to devise a vision for the future.

“We have an incredible task before us and the importance of charting a vision for the future of public health in NC is critical now more than ever before,” Lucas said. “The combined knowledge, experience, insight, and passion for public service that exists on this task force give me great hope for a better future for NC.”

North Carolina's local public health system has seen a 27% decrease in per capita funding for public health in the past decade. Moreover, almost half of the US public health workers will retire or quit over the next five years. According to a recent CDC's national survey, 53% of public health workers were showing symptoms of anxiety, PTSD, and/or suicidal tendency.

Establishing a robust local public help system will improve access to health care facilities for all North Carolinians and create a steady foundation for economic development in the communities.

The task force comprises close to 60 experts in local public health, health equity, communications, data, business, philanthropy, and other relevant fields. The team will work to pinpoint the most urgent needs in the local public health system by assessing the things that work, as well as the ones that are lacking. At the end of their 10 months working period, the team will present a final report which includes recommendations to local and state officials, and groups stakeholder.

