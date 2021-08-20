How to Stay Mentally Strong During COVID-19 Pandemic

Priscilla du preez/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- COVID-19 Pandemic impacts a lot of aspects in our lives, including mental health. Check out these tips on how to stay mentally strong during a pandemic curated by Atrium Health psychiatrist.

The different interaction settings, staying inside the home, and a limited amount of time we can spend with others may raise some mental health issues. The appearance of the Delta variant and the rising number of COVID-19 cases causes anxiety, fear, and stress for some people.

Staying at home is one of the effective ways to avoid exposure to COVID-19. Staying at home sometimes means separating from other family members, relatives, and friends Rodney Villanueva, a psychiatrist at Atrium Health revealed that for some people the absence of their loved ones can be a challenge.

“Most of us are not used to such a secluded lifestyle, and that can make people anxious and depressed,” explained Dr. Villanueva.

If you notice a gloomier mood during the pandemic, look after yourself by doing these simple actions. If staying at home is getting difficult for you, Dr. Villanueva recommended limiting the amount of time you spend checking the news and social media updates about COVID-19 as looking at this information too frequently can cause more anxiety.

The psychiatrist also advised Charlotteans to keep up with daily routines as much as possible. It means waking up at the same time every day, exercising routinely, and eating meals at regular times. You can also reframe the situation by changing the thought of “being stuck at home” to using this as an opportunity to engage in new activities, learning skills, or completing a delayed project. You are also encouraged to seek help from a mental health professional by signing up for virtual care and consultation.

