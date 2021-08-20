Atrium Health is Offering Third Dose of Vaccine for Eligible Charlotteans

CDC/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the plan for COVID 19 booster shot this fall. Residents of Charlotte who want to take their additional dose can arrange their vaccination schedule in Atrium Health.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a plan to begin the third dose of COVID-19 vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC revealed that their Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice will release the further booster recommendation after a thorough review of evidence. While waiting for this further recommendation, residents of Charlotte can schedule their booster shot.

Following the recommendation, Atrium Health is now offering an additional dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to residents of Charlotte. Before arranging the vaccine schedule, interested receivers of the vaccine have to check their eligibility.

The third dose is eligible for moderately or severely immunocompromised people such as individuals who have been receiving active cancer treatment, organ or stem cell transplant, or other treatment that may suppress the immune response. Residents who have advanced or untreated HIV infection and severe primary immunodeficiencies such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome are encouraged to get their third dose.

If you are eligible for a third dose, arrange your vaccination schedule by contacting Atrium Health at 704-468-8888. In addition to arranging appointments online, Charlotteans can also find the upcoming vaccination events. There are currently 4 vaccination events in Charlotte. Choose the nearest location among Latin American Coalition located on 4938 Central Avenue, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Gov’t Center on 600 E 4th St, Urban League on 1520 Alleghany St, or Project 70Forward on 5037 N Tryon St.

