Belmont upcoming art exhibition: Moonlight on Main

BELMONT, NC – Have you ever imagined how it feels to enjoy the moonbeam at such a close distance? The Moonlight on Main is ready to give you a unique lunar-themed experience this fall.

Moonlight on Main is an art exhibition that will be held from October 22-November 7, 2021, at Stowe Park, Belmont. The exhibition will be held on weekends only from 5:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. with no admission fee.

During the three weekends exhibition, an art piece by Luke Jerram called “Museum of the Moon” will be installed. The Museum of the Moon is a detailed moon-shaped art with 7-meters in diameter. The moon has detailed NASA imagery of the moon’s surface. Composer Dan Jones has a part in this art installation as he composed music that is specifically written for the installation purpose.

Various events and activities will be done at the exhibition with the moon as the backdrop. Some of the activities will be featured with Boofest, New Moon Drum Circle, Music of the Night, and many more.

The artist of the Museum of the Moon, Luke Jerram, takes his art to many cities and towns around the world. Just like how art is always open for public interpretation, Jerram believes that the meaning and interpretation of his art piece will shift from different times and places.

From the past installation, the Museum of the Moon had received a positive response from the public. Some people enjoyed seeing the moon closely and examined each of the details, while some others chose to just lay on the floor under the moon and enjoy moon-bathe.

The exhibition will also include some poetry readings, art exhibitions, theater performances, and concerts. Visitors can even spend or celebrate their spooky Halloween at this event.

