Druid Hills Way as the replacement of Jefferson Davis Street

CHARLOTTE, NC – The City of Charlotte announced the replacement of Jefferson Davis Street to Druid Hills Way at the Great Neighborhoods Committee meeting.

The replacement of the street name is based on the Legacy Commission recommendations to rename the city’s streets that are named after the Confederate leaders and white supremacists. The street signs will be placed on September 25, 2021.

Jefferson Davis Street is the first street to be renamed and will be followed by eight other streets that include Phifer Avenue, Jackson Avenue, Zebulon Avenue, Aycock Lane, W. Hill Street, Morrison Avenue, Barringer Drive, and Stonewall Street.

The street name replacement is based on the idea of creating a new image and symbolic landscape that represent the dynamic of the city, embraces diversity, and strives for a more inclusive society.

History noted that there the legacy of racial discrimination against African Americans and other people of color in Charlotte still remained in the city. The legacy remained symbolically in street names, monuments, and buildings that are named after the Confederate leaders, white supremacists, and slave owners. This legacy is not in accordance with the values that the city upholds.

The city is now proceeding with the next street name replacement process. The Phifer Avenue will be changed to Montford Point Steet in honor of the first African Americans enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. The new names voting for Aycock Lane, Jackson Avenue, and Zebulon Avenue will be held from September 21 to October 11, 2021, and will be unveiled to the public on November 30 and December 1, 2021.

