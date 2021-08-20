Step out and dance with Steps N Motion

Anna Earl/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC – Dancing is an alternative for you who are looking for a way to express your emotion and be creative. Steps N Motion is one of the dance classes in Charlotte that helps talents from all levels and ages to dance, be creative, and offer performance opportunities.

Steps N Motion is located at Fountains Studio at 8183 Ardrey Kell Road and is offering ten different classes, ranging from ballet to hip hop. If you have kids and want them to learn dance, you can join the Dance Preview—a 30 minutes weekly class for kids aged 2 years to learn basic dance with suitable movement and music.

For adults, Steps N Motion also offers an Adult Class that has the main focus on fitness and fun. Adults students will experience high energy from dancing hip hop and tap dance. There will be a chance for them to perform at the year-end Revue too.

Apart from the dance classes, Steps N Motion also has various programs such as Recreational, Competition, Company, Steps to Pro, and Summer Camp. The details of each program can be checked on their website.

Steps N Motion is also the first pre-professional youth dance program in Charlotte that provides professional and technical training in all styles of dance. However, this program is only available by invitation for students who want to pursue a professional career in dance.

If you are interested to join the class, you can check their website for detailed schedules and registration. Steps N Motion is also available at two other locations, the Wesley Chapel Studio and Indian Land Studio.

