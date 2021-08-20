Help Kids in Charlotte Sleep on Proper Bed by Joining This Movement

Annie Spratt/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- Beds for Kids revealed that thousands of children sleep without a bed or on the floor every night. The non-profit organization invites Charlotteans to help kids and families get the proper furniture to continue their lives.

On their 10 years anniversary, Beds for kids encourages Charlotteans to do their share of serving the community. After starting Beds for Kids as a non-profit organization in 2011, one of the co-founders, Daniel Fogarty realized that 10 years later, thousands of children are unable to sleep on a bed and forced to sleep on the floor every night.

Beds for Kids revealed that in 2021, there are 1,538 individuals impacted by this movement with 1,100 beds and other furniture with a total of 9,812 delivered to the needed household.

Joining as the key speaker of 10 year anniversary, Executive Director Malcolm Graham expressed his gratitude towards staff and volunteers who carry on the mission to this day. Graham revealed moving the warehouse of Beds for Kids just weeks before the pandemic was one of the big challenges that the organization has to face. Graham thanked 350 volunteers who made it happened.

“Imagine moving a house… Now imagine moving a whole warehouse,” said Graham.

If you want to help Beds For Kids delivering more beds to children in Charlotteans, you can sign up for their volunteer opportunities. Give back to the community by donate your time in managing their warehouse or go on a client family delivery. If you have beds, blankets, bedding materials, or furniture that are no longer used anymore, you are welcomed to donate the items to the warehouse. You can also make a financial contribution by making a monetary donation to the organization by accessing bedsforkids.org

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.