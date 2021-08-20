Catawba College Honored as a College of Distinction 2021-2022

CATAWBA, NC - Catawba College was honored by Colleges of Distinction as a College of Distinction in 2021-2022 cohort. Catawba College received the recognition for its student-centered approach.

“We are honored to be included in this year’s cohort as a College of Distinction,” said Senior Vice President for the College Experience and Dean of Students, Jared R. Tice. Tice added that by combining liberal arts, hands-on immersive learning, and career preparation, Catawba College could put itself in line with the needs of the students.

Catawba College has been successful in its efforts to increase engagement among students, as well as student satisfaction and outcomes thanks to its first-year seminars, community-based learning programs, international study programs, interdisciplinary programs, and more.

Colleges of Distinction was founded by Wes Creel in 2000 to highlight and provide support to schools that put the students in the center of their educational process. The consortium has four distinction criterias that its school members should have in their institutions. Schools should provide students with engaging learning experience, great teaching, lively community, and fruitful educational outcomes. They prioritize the experience of undergraduate students in each school.

“Every student has their own unique set of abilities, their own goals, and their own ideal settings in which they would thrive, that’s why we don’t rank our schools. It’s about finding the best opportunities for each individual’s needs and desires.” said Creel.

College of Distinction choose its honor recipients through in-depth research and interviews with its school members about their freshman experience, general education programs, career development, strategic plan, student satisfaction, among others.

