Catawba College Athletics to Return to Full Operation in 2021-22 Sporting Season

CATAWBA, NC - Catawba College's sporting events will return to full operations for the fall semester. Fans will be allowed to come to Shuford Stadium and watch Catawba College Indians' match with safety protocols.

Nevertheless, COVID-19 safety protocols are not yet exempted. Mask is still required in both indoor and outdoor settings where physical distancing is not possible.

“We are excited to come back together in-person to cheer on our Catawba College Indians,” said Craig Turnbull, Interim Director of Athletics. “As vaccination rates increase, we are looking forward to bringing fans back to our beautiful campus.”

The Catawba Indians will have seven home games at Shuford Stadium. In three of their home games, Catawba will hold appreciation days for health care workers and first responders on September 4 in a game against Erskine, local educatiors and the college employee on September 18 in a game against Barton, as well as for active military and veterans on October 2 in a game against Limestone.

Those who receive the appreciation, along with their immediate family members, can come to the game for free on the respective date by showing self identification.

Season tickets can be purchased through the Athletic Department at 704-637-4474, whereas single tickets can be purchased at the gate on the day of the game. Students, staff, and faculty members can watch Catawba Indians' games for free.

“We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of everyone at our athletic facilities,” said Turnbull. He added that the plan might be adjusted following the COVID-19 trends, particularly with the raising cases involving the Delta variant.

