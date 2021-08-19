Charlotte Issued Mask Mandate until September 1

CHARLOTTE, NC - The City of Charlotte requires its residents to wear masks in all indoor public settings. The mandate was issued in a joint proclamation between the Chairman and Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners and Mayor of Charlotte, Vi Lyles, and went into effect on Wednesday, August 18.

Vaccinated individuals and all individuals starting from the age of five are required to wear masks. The mandate will apply until September 1.

As of August 11, Mecklenburg County recorded 124,730 COVID-19 cases, with 260 invididuals being treated at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County within the past week. The data highlights an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the County

Exceptions are made for individuals who have disability or underlying health or behavioral conditions, are actively eating or drinking, are communicating with someone who is hearing-impaired, and are operating equipments or vehicles which render them unable to wear masks. Individuals who are legally unable to wear masks are not required to show any proof or documentation.

Business owners should require customers to wear masks, and call 9-1-1 should anyone decline to do so.

Vaccinated individuals can still spread the virus and thus required to continue wearing masks. It is important to note, however, that vaccine works. A high percentage of people with serious COVID-19 cases are those who have not received the vaccine. All eligible individuals are encouraged to get vaccinated to curb the spread of COVID-19.

If approved, further Public Health Rule will be put into effect in 10 days. Questions can be asked to Mecklenburg County Public Health COVID-19 hotline.

