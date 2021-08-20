The Carolina Panthers Updated Their Health Protocols at Stadium

Reed Mok/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- The Carolina Panthers updated the health protocols at Bank of America Stadium. The changed safety protocols are taken following the City of Charlotte’s mask mandate.

The Carolina Panthers just announced their new requirement for fans who want to watch the match at Bank of America Stadium. Face coverings are required in indoor concourses on the 300 and 400 levels, regardless of vaccination status. However, face coverings are not required to be worn in the outdoor areas of the stadium. The stadium advises the unvaccinated guests to wear face coverings at all times.

The stadium provides free masks at several locations. Guests can get their masks at the stadium entrance, guest relations, and security booths. Fans of the Carolina Panthers are advised to purchase their ticket online prior to arrival at the entrance gate.

In addition to mask mandate in indoor areas, Bank of America Stadium implemented health and safety protocol training for all operations staff. All of the public areas are cleaned and sanitized regularly. The vendors at the stadium will prioritize cashless transactions to minimize direct contact interaction. Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the stadium.

Fans of Panthers can also follow the game in the comfort of their home by watching it from local television affiliates. Panthers’ game is available for streaming through panthers.com or Panther’s mobile app. The announcement of game results will also be broadcasted through affiliated radio stations in Charlotte.

