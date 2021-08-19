Prepare Your Pet's Emergency Kit for Extra Preparation in Extreme Weather

Sahand Babali/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- Severe weather has been reported in the area of Charlotte in the last few days. Residents are encouraged to take extra protection by preparing an emergency kit for families and evacuating equipment for pets.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control advised residents to take their pets into account when planning and preparing for emergency situation in extreme weather. In the case of disaster, pets depend on their owner for their safety and well-being.

1. Build Pet Emergency Kit

Build your pet emergency kit in advance in order to enable a quick evacuation process. Prepare a container to fill in with your pet’s basic supplies. Pack a minimum of a two-week supply of special diet food that your pet needs as the shelter may only feed your pet with general pet food products. Bring extra leashes with proper identification tags, blankets, and toys. If possible, bring pet immunization documents as some shelters may require you to present pet vaccination records.

2. Get your pet ready

Warnings are often issued hours in advance. When you receive evacuation notice, get your pet ready by bringing all of them inside the house so you won’t have to search for them if you must leave immediately. Keep dogs securely leashed, cats in carriers, and birds or animals in cages in a secure carrier. Don’t leave your animals unattended as they may run off, escape, or hide in panic.

3. Provide some information for the shelter

In some emergency cases, pets will stay in temporary shelters. If you must separate with your furry friends, provide some information for the shelter’s staff by attaching your phone numbers and address in the pet’s carrier. If possible, wrap a blanket over the carrier to make sure your pet won’t catch any cold.

