Make Note of This Month's Road Closure in Charlotte and Plan Your Trip Ahead

The Hornet's Nest

CHARLOTTE, NC- Charlotte Department of Transportation announced this month’s road closure due to some city events. Residents are advised to avoid the closed road and plan their trip ahead.

Charlotte DOT issued a street-use event notice until the end of August. Several streets in the City will be closed at weekends due to city events.

1. Saturday, August 28: Yancey Road

Charlotte DOT will close the Yancey Road to be used for Loso Block Party. The Yancey Toad from Heriot Avenue to Verbena Street will be closed on Aug. 28. The Southside Drive from Old Pinevile Road to Yancey Road will also be closed for the event. The road closure will be effective from 8 AM through 11.30 PM as the block party will begin at 2 PM through 11 PM.

2. Saturday, August 28: South Charlotte

The event of Tour de Turns will take place on 25 South Charlotte Street on Aug. 28, beginning at Carmel Road Neighborhood Park through 62-mile road routes in the South Charlotte area. The Charlotte DOT will close the route as the number of participants is expected to be more than 450.

3. Saturday, August 28: East Boulevard

The Yiasou Greek Festival 5K will take place in the East Boulevard area, making the surrounding street to be closed for the 1,000 participants. Beginning at 7.30 AM, the westbound lane of East Boulevard will close completely until 8:30 AM.

4. Sunday, August 29: Tryon Street

The Charlotte DOT will close the 7th street between Tryon Street and Church Street for St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Block Party. The road closure will be implemented from 8 AM through 4 PM. Even though the street will be closed, local access to this street will be allowed during the hours of the event.

