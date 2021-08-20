Participate in the Virtual Hearing for The Connect Beyond Regional Mobility Plan

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Connect Beyond team is looking for people from 12 counties in the greater Charlotte area who want to participate in the virtual listening sessions for the CONNECT Beyond’s regional mobility plan. A $25 gift card will be give to each household that participates in the sessions.

CONNECT Beyond's regional mobility plan is a project that will improve mobility and connectivity across 12 county in the greater Charlotte area so that residents and visitors can travel around more easily.

The Connect Beyond team will prefer participants who live in one of the 12 counties, use public transit regularly and disabled, students, retiree, or parents from African American, Latino, Asian, and American Indigenous backrounds. The listening sessions will consist of 30 minutes interactive interviews in English or Spanish.

The regional mobility plan is led by Centralina Regional Council, a group that works to provide services to community members and local governments, and to create regional collaboration in the greater Charlotte area. The plan launched in February 2020 by representatives from North and South Carolina.

The plan will create the region's first a bi-state transit system of multiple modes of transportation that integrate 12 counties with a population of 2.5 million people and nearly 20 different transit agencies. The goal is to build transportation efficiencies, improve mobility, and to foster collaboration of the commuities within the region.

Community members can participate by texting "I am in" to the Connect Beyond team at (704) 666-2951 or by filling the registration form that can be found on the City of Belmont website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.