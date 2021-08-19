Mecklenburg County Realigned with Alliance Health to Provide Behavioral Health Service

MECKLENBURG, NC - Mecklenburg County's call to realign with Alliance Health has been approved by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). Alliance Health will act as the County's Local Management Entity/Managed Care Organization (LME/MCO) starting from December 15, 2021.

“Alliance’s commitment to building a community-based system of care, expanding our provider network, and investing in the crisis-service continuum, aligns with Mecklenburg County’s goal of ensuring a strong publicly-funded behavioral health system for our residents." said Mecklenburg County Manager, Dena R. Diorio.

Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners voted unitedly to stop working with Cardinal Innovations Health Care on June 1, 2021, after attempting to tackle the systemic issues surrounding the behavioral health services under Cardinal Innovations Healthcare.

Alliance Health will oversee mental health, substance use disorder, and intellectual/development disability (I/DD) services for Mecklenburg residents with Medicaid insurance as well as the ones without any health insurance. Durham, Wake, Johnston and Cumberland counties are also working with Alliance Health to provide services in those areas. Orange County will follow suit.

Alliance will work to establish a system that focuses on building individuals strengths, creating a community partnership, improving access to services, and understanding the story of the individuals and families.

“Alliance Health is excited about the opportunity to manage healthcare services and supports for residents of Mecklenburg County who are enrolled in Medicaid or uninsured,” said Alliance Board Chair, Lynne Nelson. Nelson added that Alliance Health will provide the same robust community partnership in Mecklenburg County as in the other counties.

Both parties are trying to create a smooth transition that does not interfere with the current services.

