Clean Your Environment by Volunteering at The South End Rail Trail Clean Up This Saturday

Joel Muniz/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- Looking for a positive activity this weekend? Register to be volunteers at the South End Rail Trail Clean Up this Saturday.

Volunteers are needed for this Saturday’s South End Rail Trail clean up. Not only will you contribute to the clean environment in your community, but you can also build strong networks with the other volunteers while drinking free beverages.

The registration for South End Rail Trail Clean Up is now open for all Charlotteans. Interested applicants can register in person anytime between 10 AM through 11 AM at the New Bern Light Rail Station. The volunteer opportunity is open for all ages with minors accompanied by adults. The registration is free and the first 50 applicants will get free Coffee &Biscuit minis from Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit.

The Rail Trail Clean Up will take place this Saturday, August 21. Individuals or small group volunteers will walk at their own pace and clean up litter using provided supplies by Keep Charlotte Beautiful along the rail trail and surrounding streets. Volunteers may bring their pets to the clean up event.

After the clean up session is finished, The Union will host a Volunteer Appreciation event at 12 PM sharp to celebrate and honor the effort of extra workers in keeping the environment clean. All volunteers will receive free drink ticket from the South End Social to be used at The Union for participants aged 21 and above.

Volunteers will also get a tote bag and raffle tickets to be changed with prizes. All the prizes are presented by generous sponsors including South End, The Union, US Bank, South End Social, and Skufca Law.

