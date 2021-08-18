A New Communication System for Gastonia Community

GASTONIA, NC - Gastonia is delighted to announce the start of the new city-to-resident communication system, Blackboard Connect. With this service, in only a few minutes, municipal officials can deliver personal voice messages.

It can be specific information regarding time-sensitive or community interests issues such as crises and local communities to citizens and businesses. The Connect service will improve current communication plans, and the public security/first response services will be increased.

Blackboard Connect allows authorized city leaders to quickly generate and distribute time-sensitive messages to each telephone number in the notification database. Authorized users can send hundreds of messages in minutes using the Blackboard Connect tool. Access to the system is permitted only by authorized officials.

The Blackboard Connect works with authorized officials to create a voice and text message and record it. This message will then be sent to text receiving devices and specific phones in the notification database.

Any communication about the safety or well-being of our community would be spread via Blackboard Connect. Examples include severe weather and updates, dangerous traffic and road conditions within the city or on local routes, and any other situations that could jeopardise our residents' safety, property, or well-being.

If you have several numbers, then they can activate the system to call all your numbers simultaneously. In most situations, only one telephone number is given to them. The aim is that every house and business in the neighbourhood will be included in the notification database.

You may have more than one number in the database for residents, also request that a backup number be added to the priority calling database.

Please receive the request to get into this excellent service. Your personal information is important, and get no share it with anybody. If you haven't already gotten a test telephone call or want to provide new contact information, just click on the https://cityofgastonia.bbcportal.com/.

