Celebrate National Non-Profit Day by Shopping for Good Cause

CHARLOTTE, NC- Aug. 18 is celebrated as National Non-Profit Day. To take part in this celebration, consider shopping for good-cause organizations' wishlists in Charlotte.

National Non-Profit Day is celebrated annually every Aug. 18. This year, you can take part in the good-cause programs by shopping for non-profit organizations. Share Charlotte compiles 313 organizations’ wishlists in AmazonSmile that will keep them working towards their purposes.

1. Breast Cancer Hub

Breast Cancer among women and men is more common than you think. In some cases, cancer may go unnoticed as the patient may not be aware of the symptoms. If you want to help Breast Cancer Hub in providing more awareness and education to the public, shop their wishlist on AmazonSmile.

2. KIPP Charlotte Public School

As students are going back to school, some of them may be in need of school supplies. KIPP Charlotte is a free, open-enrollment public charter school that serves more than 850 students in grades K-8. The school needs your help in providing free education to communities. You can buy their school supplies wishlist or make a donation.

3. Charlotte Family Housing

The Charlotte Family Housing’s mission is to empower working families who experience homelessness. The organization needs help in achieving long-term sufficiency by providing shelter, housing, and advocacy. Shop for their basic household necessities to take part in giving back to the community.

4. Dudley’s Place

People dealing with HIV/AIDS are in need of emotional support. That fact brought Dudley’s Place in facilitating the best complementary services and medical components for residents of Charlotte who are dealing with HIV/AIDS. If you want to contribute to bringing positive impact to the community, help Dudley’s Place buy what they need to prevent and educate the public about the risk of HIV

