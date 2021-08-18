Participate in Hickory's Neighborhood College

HICKORY, NC - Hickory's Neighborhood College program still has some free space for its residents who want to participate. Registrations for the program is open until Friday, August 20.

Neighborhood College is a 10-week program that will provide lessons about the City of Hickory, how its local government works, how the City delivers its services, as well as other governmental process. The program is free and is open to anyone living or working in Hickory. Register immediately if you are interested as the program is restricted to only 20 participants. The program is looking for participants from diverse backgrounds.

Neighborhood College is similar to the Hickory 101 program ,however, the former provides more extensive insights of the City. Both programs are held every other year.

The program will start on September 13 and will end with a graduation ceremony on November 16, on the day of the Hickory City Council meeting. Classes will occur every Monday evenings from 5:30 p.m to 7:00 p.m. Participants are required to come to at least 8 out of the 10 classes to be able to obtain the graduation certificate.

Each class will involve a different City department or function. Participants will also experience tours of the City's facilities. Lessons will be presented by the City professionals.

Hickory urges graduated participants to share the lessons they received at the program with their respective neighborhood and contribute as a neighborhood leader or through other means.

Registrations can be done through the City of Hickory website. For more information, you can contact Sarah Killa, Hickory's Communications Specialist, at (828) 261-2290 or email skillian@hickorync.gov.

