CHARLOTTE, NC - There are a lot of questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy. Maternal fetal medicine and medical director of labor and deliver at Atrium Health, Lorene Temming and Medical director of infection prevention at Atrium Health, Katie Passaretti shared their knowledge on the matter and one thing is clear: COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant women.

Temming and Passaretti encourage pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with any vaccine that is available. Moreover, The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends pregnant or breastfeeding women to do so, since COVID-19 will not cause any harm or defect to the baby.

The protein produced by COVID-19 is too big to get into the placenta and only less than 0.02% part of the vaccine can get into uterus.

Pregnant women are in a high-risk category and will likely to be hospitalized due to the compromised immune system during pregnancy. You have a higher risk of complications, preterm birth, and stillbirth if you are pregnant and tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been more than 139,000 pregnant women reported in the CDC's smartphone app that provides post-vaccine health check and the data show that vaccine doesn't have any adverse effect on pregnant women.

Vaccine will work as effectively in pregnant women as in non-pregnant women. Likewise, side-effects caused by vaccine are the same in pregnant and non-pregnant women.

This recommendation also applies for women who are trying to get pregnant or on fertility treatment. Postponing pregnancy is not necessary whether because you just got vaccinated or planning to get the jab.

