COVID-19 Center of UNC for Educators, Students, and Staff

CHARLOTTE, NC - The UNC system brings the right moves completely to restrict the coronavirus transmission and urge the distribution of immunizations. They appreciate the assistance of the entire UNC System community in striving to limit spread.

The UNC System and its component institutions monitor, distribute information, coordinate, and provide guidance for COVID-19 to collaborate with federal health authorities, local, and state.

The primary concern is for the health and safety of UNC System students, educators, and employees. Each campus takes steps to reduce the chance of transmission and delivers community expectations to educators, students, and staff.

All precautions relate to the guidelines provided by CDC and the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), and the Executive Orders of the governor. These measures cover four main areas:

- Facilities and the environment

- Community standards of behaviour

- Services and activities

- Instruction

To support the learning activity, the Faculty and Staff Assistance Program offers a range of COVID-19 tools. The UNC System Digital Learning Team has also produced Moving to Alternative Instructional Formats to help educators adopt remote teaching technology.

UNC System Human Resources has created a number of resources in this area to assist educators and staff with stress management, resilience, and well-being. The personnel of the System Office may log in to the COVID-19 Human Materials Office for accessing a range of resources, including a senior management guide, ComPsych access and remote work information.

UNC understands that many of you are wishing for more information in this prime time. Please find some questions and links to other resources frequently asked at: https://www.northcarolina.edu/unc-system-coronavirus-resource-center/.

