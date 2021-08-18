Humane Society of Charlotte Announced its 2000th Adoption This Year

Chalo Gracia/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- The Humane Society of Charlotte is proudly announcing its 2000th adoption in 2021. The non-profit organization is happy to share the joy of finding families for rescued animals.

Humane Society of Charlotte is celebrating 2000 completed adoptions in 2021 as of Friday, August 21. This milestone encourages Humane Society of Charlotte team to reach the goal of 3,000 adoptions by the end of the year. HSC is also working towards the new HSC Animal Resources Center to be opened in 2022.

Each year, the organization has successfully found homes for an average of 2,900 rescued animals. At HSC, the team is making potential adopters feel comfortable and welcome during the adoption process. To ensure the rescued animals find their suitable home, the trained counselors focus on matching potential adopters’ lifestyles to the need of animals at the shelter. This way, a life-long bond between the pat and the family will be built.

Adoptions in HSC are done by prior appointment to make sure each staff is assigned to one customer in order to give the best service. Interested Charlotteans who want to add furry friends as new family members can visit humanecharlotte.org and request adoption appointment times. Adopters can choose from the HSC website listing, the animals they are interested in meeting. The listing of ready-to-adopt animals is updated in real-time.

Upon arrival, HSC staff will facilitate the adopters with the pet. The adopters must prepare to take home their new pet on the same day with appropriate equipment such as a collar, leash, or carrier. Adopters who must be 18 older must show a valid form of photo identification and payment.

