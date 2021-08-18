Carowinds is Welcoming Visitors Back with Updated Policy

Hello I'm Nik/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- Carowinds is welcoming visitors back with its reopening plan. The amusement park in Charlotte is no longer requires prior reservations.

The amusement park is now ready to greet the guests back this summer. Carowinds changed some policies in this reopening plan in comparison to the last season’s requirement. Reservations will no longer be required and temperature checks for visitors have been discontinued.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase daily tickets or season passes in advance to the visit. The ticket can be purchased online with a Daily ticket starts from $45 per visit and a season pass starts from $8 per month. Before entering the park, visitors must fill in the self-assessment form for any potential COVID019 symptoms. Visitors who have experienced COVID-19 symptoms within the past 10 days can’t enter the gate.

Face covering in Carowinds must be worn in indoor settings including rides and attractions and can be taken off when the visitors are actively eating and drinking. The face coverings are required for all guests age 5 and older.

After entering the park, visitors must commit to Carowinds health and safety protocols. Visitors are encouraged to wash hands frequently in hand sanitizer stations distributed all through the park. Contactless forms of payment are prioritized including credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

Carowinds is following strict guidelines for public hygiene as all the restrooms in the park are routinely cleaned and sanitized throughout the day. The seats, restraints, armrests, and headrests in each of the rides and attractions are also cleaned regularly.

For dining experience in the amusement park, Carowinds is preparing a Mobile Food Ordering mobile application. Visitors can order from vendors at the park, check-in at the restaurants, and pick it up with a touchless system.

