Build Your Emergency Kit for Extra Preparation in Severe Weather

The Hornet's Nest

CHARLOTTE, NC- Charlotte has become one of the included areas in The National Weather Service Tornado Watch. Residents are encouraged to pack their basic needs in one emergency kit.

National Public Service Advertising Campaign, Ready advised residents of Charlotte to prepare their basic kit of survival in response to severe weather and issued a tornado watch. A basic emergency supplies kit is a collection of basic items needed by members of households in the event of an emergency. The kit must contain food, water, and supplies last for several days. Here are some advices from Ready on how to build your emergency kit:

1. Basic Disaster Supplies Kit

Prepare airtight plastic bags or easy-to-carry containers like plastic bins or duffel bags to assemble your kit supply. A basic emergency supply kit must include water (one gallon per person for drinking and sanitation) and food (a three-day supply of non-perishable materials). You can also pack a flashlight, first aid kit, whistle to be used to signal for help, and extra batteries. Take plastic sheeting and duct tape in a bag just in case you must build a shelter in place and moist towelettes for personal sanitation. Make sure your cell phone comes with a backup battery and chargers.

2. Additional emergency supplies

If you have plenty of time and room in the bags to get prepared, include these additional items in the kit. Since spring of 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people to include masks, soap, hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes to help prevent the COVID-19 spread. Bring your prescription medication, eyeglasses or contact lens, and infant formula if there is a baby in your household. Don’t forget to collect important family documents such as insurance policies, bank account records, and identification in a waterproof container. If possible, bring cash or traveler’s checks.

