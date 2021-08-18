Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Updates Its Policy in Response to City's Mask Mandate

Clay Banks/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library updated its Library’s policy measures in response to the mask mandate in indoor settings. Visitors must wear a face-covering in all public areas of the library.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library or CMLibrary adjusted their policy after Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announced the mask mandate in the public indoor areas. Visitors are now required to wear face coverings in all library branches, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Face coverings must be worn for children above the age of 2. The use of face shields alone is not acceptable, face shields can be worn simultaneously with face masks.

The library will continue to open Monday through Saturday with limited capacity. Customers are allowed to pick up holds, enjoy the in-person book browsing and return the material to book drops. Visitors can also use computers for an expanded time by prior appointment in all branches except Cornelius, Davidson, and ImaginOn locations. Seating is available with the use of social distancing safety marks.

CMLibrary is also re-opening the Robinson-Spangler Carolina Room, a critical community resource that previously closed in March 2020. By visiting Carolina Room located in Main Library, visitors can get access to a wide variety of resources from historical information on Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and North Carolina to genealogical materials from all 50 states in the U.S. The Carolina Room is the homebase for all passionate historians as it has the largest collection of family history materials in the North Carolina public library.

Visitors are allowed to book a maximum of two, sixty-minute appointments in one day in the Carolina Room. In addition to visiting the room in-person, Charlotteans can also access the materials through staff virtual reference service by sending an email to ncrstaff@cmlibrary.org or call (704) 416-0150

