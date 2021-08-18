Vaccination Clinic at Catawba Valley Community College

CATAWBA, NC - Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) will open a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, August 23 and Tuesday, August 31 at CVCC Student Center in room 408. The vaccine clinic will be available on those dates from 10 a.m through 3 p.m.

CVCC is working with StarMed Healthcare in making the vaccine, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson, available. The clinic is free and open to everyone through registration or walk-up services.

As a way to incentivize vaccinations, $100 Summer Cash Card will be given to those who receive the first dose of the vaccine, whereas $25 Summer Cash Card will be given to those who drive someone to get the vaccine. This will apply so long as the Summer Cash Card remain available.

All eligible individuals are encouraged to take the vaccine, including pregnant women and children. The American College of obstetrics & gynecology recommends pregnant women to get vaccinated for it will not cause any harm or defect to the baby. As for children, Pfizer has been approved for children at the age of 12 and older.

People, regardless of their vaccination status, should keep wearing masks and following other health protocols especially in indoor settings as a precaution and to protect those who are not eligible to take the vaccine.

Pfizer and Moderna have shown over 94% efficacy level against COVID-19, and Johnson & Johnson over 66%. It will take about two weeks for our body to develop immunity after getting the vaccine, and a few more weeks to have a full antibody response.

Visit Catawba Valley Community College website to learn about the vaccine clinic.

