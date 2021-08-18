Vaccination Clinic at Catawba Valley Community College

The Hornet's Nest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9oiH_0bUlyWtL00

CATAWBA, NC - Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) will open a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, August 23 and Tuesday, August 31 at CVCC Student Center in room 408. The vaccine clinic will be available on those dates from 10 a.m through 3 p.m.

CVCC is working with StarMed Healthcare in making the vaccine, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson, available. The clinic is free and open to everyone through registration or walk-up services.

As a way to incentivize vaccinations, $100 Summer Cash Card will be given to those who receive the first dose of the vaccine, whereas $25 Summer Cash Card will be given to those who drive someone to get the vaccine. This will apply so long as the Summer Cash Card remain available.

All eligible individuals are encouraged to take the vaccine, including pregnant women and children. The American College of obstetrics & gynecology recommends pregnant women to get vaccinated for it will not cause any harm or defect to the baby. As for children, Pfizer has been approved for children at the age of 12 and older.

People, regardless of their vaccination status, should keep wearing masks and following other health protocols especially in indoor settings as a precaution and to protect those who are not eligible to take the vaccine.

Pfizer and Moderna have shown over 94% efficacy level against COVID-19, and Johnson & Johnson over 66%. It will take about two weeks for our body to develop immunity after getting the vaccine, and a few more weeks to have a full antibody response.

Visit Catawba Valley Community College website to learn about the vaccine clinic.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f45f0bae14110528b01d5c568d53a952.blob

Source for Charlotte local news and its surrounding areas.

Charlotte, NC
422 followers
Loading

More from The Hornet's Nest

Duke Energy Plans to Devise Methane Monitoring Platform

CHARLOTTE, NC - On August 23, Duke Energy announced its plan to devise a methane-emissions monitoring platform with support from Microsoft and Accenture. Using satellites, fixed-wing aircraft, and ground-level sensing technology, the platform will collect real-time leakage data from natural gas distribution systems. The platform is expected to complete by October this year.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

NC Rural Center and NCIOM Task Force Work Together to Devise Future Plan for NC Public Health

CHARLOTTE, NC - Medicine's Task Force on the Future of Local Public Health in North Carolina (NCIOM) invited the senior director of leadership and engagement for the NC Rural Center, Bronwyn Lucas to establish a plan to handle North Carolina's local public health needs and challanges, as well as to devise a vision for the future.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Bank of America Loan Fund for Women Entrepreneurs

CHARLOTTE, NC - Bank of America is working with Kiva, a nonprofit that supports women entrepreneurs from more than 70 countries, to provide fund to U.S.-based Black and Hispanic/Latino women entrepreneurs. The bank provides $1 million commitment to the program as a part of its $1.25 billion, five-year commitment to improve racial equality and economic opportunity.Read full story
Gaston County, NC

Two Proposed Mining Operations in Gaston and Fairfield Counties

GASTON, NC - Catawba Riverkeeper expressed their concerns for the two proposed mining facilities in the Catawba Wateree River Basin. If permitted, Piedmont Lithium in Gaston County and Luck Stone in Fairfield County open pit mining facilities will affect local creeks and wetlands.Read full story
Mecklenburg County, NC

Mecklenburg County's COVID 19 Task Force is Seeking Residents' Feedback

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC- Mecklenburg County invites residents to participate in the upcoming virtual town halls during the week of August 24, 2021. The town halls will be hosted by the COVID-19 Recovery and Renewal Task Force.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

21 Rural Communities in North Carolina Receive Grants That Will Create New Jobs

CHARLOTTE, NC - Governor Roy Cooper announced the approval of 21 grant requests to local governments by the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA). The grant tally reaches $5,916,198 and is projected to attract another $546 million in private investment.Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Novant Health Charlotte Revealed ICUs are filling with Pregnant Women

CHARLOTTE, NC- Novan Health Physicians in Charlotte have noticed the increasing number of pregnant women admitted to ICU for COVID-19. To prevent the number from surging, residents of Charlotte, especially pregnant women are encouraged to get the vaccine shots.Read full story
Kannapolis, NC

Exploring Kannapolis Downtown Area

KANNAPOLIS, NC- Getting on a road trip may be a perfect choice if you are tired of the mundane daily routine. You don’t have to drive hours from Charlotte to get a sense of novelty as now you can just drive for a half-hour to enjoy the beauty of Kannapolis downtown area.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

CMLibrary Weekly Online DigiLit Classes

CHARLOTTE, NC- Understanding technology has become one of the skills most needed for all youth who are preparing for their first job. If you ever think about becoming tech and digital savvy, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library has plenty of online events specifically designed to meet your needs.Read full story
Matthews, NC

Things You Can Find in the Town of Matthews

MATTHEWS, NC - For such a small town, Matthews has a lot to offer to visitors and its residents alike. You can easily find interesting things to do or see, from restaurants, coffee shops, to markets, arts, and numerous other attractions.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

North Carolina to Receive a Huge Investment from Film Industry

CHARLOTTE, NC - North Carolina will receive the biggest investment to date from film production projects that will be carried out within the state. The projects will provide a total of $409 million investment and are expected to bring over 25,000 job opportunities for film professionals and talents in North Carolina.Read full story
1 comments
Hickory, NC

Lenoir Rhyne University Appointed a New Multicultural Affairs Director

HICKORY, NC - Lenoir-Rhyne University Appointed Terry Phillips to be the new multicultural affairs director. The University announced the appointment on August 19. "I'm looking forward to connecting with the students and having them embrace this office so they can have a more engaging experience while they're here." said Phillips.Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Opens New Facility for De-Escalation Training

CHARLOTTE, NC- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department continues de-escalation training in the new facility. The training will aid officers with communication skills and conflict management.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Free Events and Good Deals in Charlotte on Labor Day

CHARLOTTE, NC- Labor Day is coming to Queen City in just two weeks. Don’t worry if you are on a tight budget as there will be plenty of free events for everyone. Labor Day in Charlotte features some of the traditions and festivals for all residents to enjoy. If you wish to celebrate the day in a thrifty way, opt for these free events and promos in Charlotte.Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

3 Automotive Museums in Charlotte for a Fast & Furious Day

CHARLOTTE, NC- Have you ever wondered how a vehicle is equipped with sophisticated features today? If you are an automotive fan and trying to get the answer, visit these automotive museums in Charlotte.Read full story

Celebrate Labor Day with These Upcoming Art Events in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC- Labor Day will be celebrated on Monday, Sep 6 this year. While the celebration day is in the upcoming two weeks, plan your weekend ahead from now on by checking out these upcoming art events in Charlotte.Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Unique birthday parties at the zoo

CHARLOTTE, NC – If you can have a birthday party at a unique place, why choose the mainstream one? Darby Acres Farm offers a facility for rent to host birthday parties where children can have a farm tour and even get a chance for a Pony ride.Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Vinyl record store recommendations in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC – Are you a fan of old music and stuff? Then these places are the perfect fit for you. Lunchbox Records, Repo Record, and Noble Records are vinyl record stores in Charlotte where you can buy vinyl with old music and vintage audio gear.Read full story

Uptown Area is Anticipated to Be More Crowded, Residents are Advised to Plan Their Trip Ahead

CHARLOTTE, NC- The City of Charlotte anticipates a surge of visitors in the Uptown area on Aug. 21. Due to this increasing number of visitors, residents are encouraged to follow these safety tips.Read full story
1 comments

Nail salon recommendations in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC – Give yourself a self-reward by getting your nails done beautifully. The city has lots of options for your pampering needs. Here are some nail salon recommendations in Charlotte:Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy