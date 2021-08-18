Learn New Skill Everyday With These Online Activity in CMLibrary

Chris Montgomery/unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC- Library is not only home for books, some library offers more than just knowledge written in the published title. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library offers a wide variety of classes for residents to learn new skills every day.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library or CMLibrary offers more than just books. The Library provides a variety of classes, workshops, and events in order to give Charlottean an opportunity to learn different skills each day.

For this weekend, CMLibrary plans 16 events to be held online. Younger members of CMLibrary can sign up for Matthews Branch Paws to Read on Saturday, Aug. 21. This online activity will help children boost their reading skills and confidence by reading the books aloud to a volunteer therapy dog. If therapy dogs are not your choice, you can sign up for Reading Buddies on Aug. 21. This program provides library staff that will engage in sharing sessions with participants to improve the children’s vocabulary skills.

CMLibrary also provides language classes for the polyglot. Sign up for this week's Independence Regional Spanish Basics on Aug. 21 to learn basic Spanish in a relaxed group environment. For those of you with creative soul, register for the CMLibrary creative writing skill on Aug. 21. This class will unify Charlotte’s aspiring writers in a group to share their newest storylines.

The activity in CMLibrary is not limited to children and teens only, adults can also benefit from this online program. If you ever need a new set of eyes to review your resume, sign up for the resume reviews session on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22. A career expert will review your resume and give feedback consultation to land your dream job. For professionals, join the Write Better E-mails class, to be held on Aug 21. This virtual program will teach you strategies and tips to write better emails that get the desired results.

