Flying Through Rock Hill sky with Eagles Wings Hot Air Balloons

ActionVance/Unsplash

ROCK HILL, SC – Ever wondered what it's like to enjoy the beautiful view from above? Eagles Wings Hot Air Balloon offers a unique experience by flying through the Rock Hill sky. Passengers can have a flight time of 45 minutes to an hour while enjoying the sunrise or sunset from an altitude of 2,000 feet.

Located at 1105 Christopher Circle, Rock Hill, Eagles Wings is available all year round as each season offers different beauty of the sky and scenery below. If you like greenery where crops are ready to harvest and flowers are blooming, you can go in Summer and Spring. But if you like to enjoy the experience with chilly air, you can go in Fall and Summer.

However, it is important to note that weather plays a big role in this attraction. For safety reasons, Eagles Wings will not be available under certain conditions such as when it is raining, there is a chance of a thunderstorm, or if the wind is over 10 mph.

Apart from the “flying” experience, Eagles Wings also allows its customers to get their hands with the preparation of the flight, from setting up the balloon, inflating the balloon with the propane tank, and help packing it back when they land.

Before take-off, the pilot will set a helium balloon to see the direction of the wind. And here is where the exciting part begins. When the preparation is done, passengers and the pilot will get inside the gondola under the balloon and ready to take off. Each flight will have a different direction depending on the wind. And this is why each flight will have a different place for landing too.

Once you’re up in the sky, you will get a bird's eye view of the beautiful scenery below. You can even pick some leaves from the top of the tall oak trees too. If you’re excited about this experience, you can book a flight by sending them an email to roberts@eagleswingshotairballoons.com.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.