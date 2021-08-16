Gaston College presents Block Party to release its new branding

DALLAS, NC - Starting from the upcoming Fall semester, Gaston College will come with a new logo, colors, mascot, and tagline. All the new branding will be released at the Gaston College Block Party on Thursday, August 19.

The event will be free for everyone in the community. Attendees can enjoy food, drinks, music, games, and more from 3 p.m through 8 p.m.

“This rebranding initiative gives Gaston College a whole new look, and it signals the strengthening of our commitment to providing in-demand programs, state-of-the-art technology, and opportunities for achieving academic and career success." said Gaston College president, John Hauser.

Along with the new branding, Gaston College will also introduce new programs that will prepare students for their professional careers and transfer programs and agreements that will create a smooth transition to a four-year school.

Furthermore, Gaston College will also relaunch its athletic program which consists of men's baseball and basketball, women's softball, beach bolleyball, cross-country, as well as esports.

“Our student athletes, our experienced and accomplished athletics department staff, and the student sports broadcasting team we’re assembling will give the entire Gaston College community even more reason to be proud of what we have to offer.” added Hauser.

Gaston College was established in 1964. The College welcomes thousands of students each term and offers more than 100 fields of study. Its Practical Nursing Program was recently named as the best in North Carolina. In addition, its Apprenticeship 321 program was named an Outstanding Apprenticeship Partner by ApprenticeshipNC.

Visit Gaston Education website to learn more about the upcoming event.

