Belmont Middle School Grand opening celebration

BELMONT, NC - The new Belmont Middle School will have its grand opening on Sunday, August 15 with Gaston County Schools leading the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:00 p.m. Residents will have the chance to follow the celebration and tour the new school as it is open for public.

In the last five year, Gaston County Schools has built three new schools including Belmont Middle school. The construction process cost around $40 million.

This two-story school is a 78-acre wide. It has 40 classrooms, science labs, teacher workrooms, gymnasium and cafeteria that can accommodate up to 12,000 people, as well as other facilities. The school's sports area offers a multipurpose football field which includes six-lane track, baseball and softball fields, bleachers, a field house, and storage facility

The classrooms include flat panel screens, huge whiteboard instructional technology and other learning aids. They are build in a way that will foster engaging teaching and learning activities. The desks are arranged close to one another so that students can work in collaborations. The library and media center, located at the center of the building, will provide students with varius educational resources. The first floor accommodate the Sixth grade and fine arts classrooms, while the second floor accommodate the Career and Technical Education (CTE) classrooms.

The building's design gives the school a modern outlook. Sunlight could easily penetrate the building through the many large windows, allowing the school to save energy. The school's green color scheme matches the well-lit building.

The school also have spacious parking space, buses, and student drop off and pick up points.

