Current Exhibitions in Hickory Museum of Art

HICKORY, NC - Hickory Museum of Art is currently exhibiting art from Paul de Longpré, Betty Bowles Garrou, as well as juniorHMA, an exhibition designated for children. These exhibitions will be available at the museum until September 19.

Life Has Nothing Sweeter Than Its Spring Time

This exhibition features paintings by Paul de Longpré (1855-1911). De Longpré featured flowers in all of his paintings and was known as "Le Roi de FLeurs" or The King of Flowes. He was a student at the notable Ecole des Beaux Arts. He began to paint when he was little and landed a job as a silk fans decorator in Lyon by the of 12.

De Longpré moved to Los Angeles in 1898 and lived in a large estate with 4,000 rose bushes.

A Restrospective of Paintings

The Museum has two of Betty Garrou's work in its collection. This exhibition also features sampling Garrou's works on various media.

Garrou was born and raised in Hickory. Her aunt got her into painting when she was only 5. She was a student of Lenoir-Rhyne College. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art from Appalachian State University at the age of fifty-seven.

Elizabeth Furr, Garrou's daughter, visited the Museum on June 12 and August 7 to meet the guests.

juniorHMA

juniorHMA is a part of the Museum's new campaign Complete Inclusivity. Created primarily for children, this exhibition features interactive activities such as exploring with Bristle Blocks, designing with Lite Brite, and weaving. The museum will add sensory components, wayfinding, and a picture exchange communication system through its work with Autistic Education Foundation.

