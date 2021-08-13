The Payment of Property Tax in Gaston County is due on September 1

GASTON COUNTY, NC - The Gaston County Tax Office has mailed over 120,000 property tax notices since August 6. Tax bills are sent directly to property owners who are required to pay them.

Taxes on real estate are payable on September 1, 2021. Property tax fees must be made on or before January 5, 2022, to avoid interest charges. Based on North Carolina law, "payments made by mail will be assumed received on the date presented on the postmark affixed by the United States Postal Service."

If the postmark does not include a date or is not affixed by the United States Postal Service, the tax payment is deemed received when it is received in the tax collector's office.” Payment envelopes collected on or after January 7 and affixed with a USPS Pitney-Bowes or related postmark will be considered accepted late based on the date in the tax collector's office.

Interest will be added every month, starting in January 2022, until the amount is paid in full, including interest and any other legally permissible fees or charges. All outstanding taxes are included in the bill price and must be posted in the local newspaper. In addition, there will be an extra charge for each bill.

If property owners wish to pay their taxes via the Gaston County Treasurer's website, www.gastongov.com, they may do so. If you own property in Gaston County, you can pay your taxes by visiting the county tax office's web page, which is located under "County Services," and then clicking on the "Pay Online" link.

The key number seen on the actual tax bill or the bill number listed on the online Tax Bill Search page will be required to make online payments. Electronic transactions are subject to a non-refundable convenience fee.

To pay by phone, dial 1-855-976-3866. The property key number will be asked for payment by phone.

For added information, reach the Gaston County Tax Office at 704-866-3158 or visit the Tax page at https://gastonnc.devnetwedge.com/.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.